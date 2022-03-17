Lucy Dacus postpones UK and Ireland shows after testing positive for COVID-19

Lucy Dacus has postponed a number of her upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Virginia artist had been due to kick off her UK and European tour in support of her 2021 album ‘Home Video’ tomorrow (March 18) with the first of two shows in Leeds.

However, those gigs, as well as her upcoming dates in Glasgow, Dublin and Manchester, have now been postponed after Dacus tested positive for COVID just before leaving the US for her tour.

“She is doing well,” a statement that was issued on Dacus’ social media channels last night (March 16) reads. “However, out of an abundance of caution and care for the rest of her band, crew and fans, we are postponing the first few shows of the tour.”

“These shows will be rescheduled quickly (more on that soon) and the tour will begin as planned in Bristol on March 24.

“Lucy’s really looking forward to her arrival in the UK and Europe, and playing for you all. Thanks for your care and support, and she will see you soon!”

You can see Dacus’ upcoming UK tour dates, starting with Bristol on March 24, below, and find any remaining tickets here.

March

24 – Marble Factory, Bristol

25 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

26 – Rough Trade East, London

27 – Concorde 2, Brighton

April

1 – Cardiff University Students Union, Cardiff [part of BBC Radio 6 Music Festival 2022]

Last month Dacus covered Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Dancing In The Dark’ with her dad during a live show in New Jersey.