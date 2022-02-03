Luna Li shares Beabadoobee collaboration ‘Silver Into Rain’ and details debut album

Luna Li has shared new single ‘Silver Into Rain’, a collaboration with Beabadoobee, and shared details around her forthcoming debut album ‘Duality’.

“‘Silver Into Rain’ is about longing to become a better self,’ the Toronto songwriter (and NME 100 member) explains in a statement.

“In the song I’m lamenting all of the things about myself that I feel are holding me back in life, and how sometimes it can feel like everything you touch turns bad, turns to rain. Bea came in with the most angelic voice and perfect sentiment for the song, and brought it to a really brilliant place.”

Watch the video for ‘Silver Into Rain’ below:

Speaking to NME earlier this month, Luna Li – real name Hannah Bussiere – spoke about the transformation of the song, an early recording of which was released in 2018.

“We decided to redo it for the album because I really like the song and wanted it to be part of the project, so we went back into the studio. I re-did all the vocals,” she explained. “We ended up reaching out to Beabadoobee to see if she wanted to add to vocals to it and I felt like it was a shot in the dark.

“I sort of knew her manager and had talked with him before, but we were kind of like, ‘Let’s just shoot our shot and see what happens. It’s probably not going to work out but lets just try.’ Then he responded and he was like, ‘Yeah, Bea’s super down,’ so I’m so happy that she was able to come onboard because I really feel like her section fills out the song and brought it to its final form.”

‘Duality’ is set to arrive on March 4 via Real Life. In addition to Beabadoobee, the album will also feature collaborations with Jay Som and fellow NME 100 artist Dreamer Isioma. See the full tracklist and album art below.

“A lot of the songs had a little bit of happiness, a little bit of sadness, a little bit of excitement, a little bit of anxiety,” Bussiere said of the album when speaking to NME.

“Nothing was ever one thing. So the word ‘duality’ felt appropriate for me trying to find my place in the world and trying to figure out the balancing act of life as one has to when they come into their adulthood.”

wow i’ve been waiting a LONG time to be able to say this …. my debut album ‘Duality’ comes out march 4th and i am beyond excited 😭❤️‍🔥🌹🔗 pic.twitter.com/jM5lEqLxpk — Luna Li (@lunaliband) February 2, 2022

Luna Li’s ‘Duality’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Cherry Pit’

2. ‘Boring Again’ (feat. Jay Som)

3. ‘Afterglow’

4. ‘Trying’

5. ‘Flower (In Full Bloom)’ (feat. Dreamer Isioma)

6. ‘Alone But Not Lonely’

7. ‘Silver Into Rain’ (feat. beabadoobee)

8. ‘What You’re Thinking’

9. ‘Star Stuff’

10. ‘Magic’

11. ‘Misery Moon’

12. ‘Space’

13. ‘Lonely/Lovely’