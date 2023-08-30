Everything you need to know about ‘M Countdown in France’

South Korean TV network Mnet is bringing its popular TV chart show M Countdown to France later this year.

Announced yesterday (August 29), the upcoming ‘M Countdown in France’ concert will take place on October 15 at the Paris La Défense Arena, which has a capacity of approximately 40,000.

According to a press release by CJ ENM, owner of Mnet, ‘M Countdown in France’ will “present a wide range of special programming with original content specially crafted for European fans”, alongside activities where concertgoers can “enjoy K-culture and K-pop to their fullest”.

“We are delighted to showcase our signature music show M Countdown in France,” said Joon-beom Sim, Head of Music Entertainment at CJ ENM. “We will dedicate our best efforts to spread K-pop through an unrivalled stage setup and also make this show a festival where global fans can unite through music.”

More information about ‘M Countdown in France’ – including artist lineup, tickets and live streaming availability – will be released in the coming weeks. Keep an eye on this page for the latest updates.

[#MCOUNTDOWNINFRANCE] To all K-POP fans,

Notably, CJ ENM are also the organisers of popular global K-pop music festival KCON. NME were at KCON LA 2023 in August, where we highlighted the seven best moments from the event, from XG’s glorious cover of ‘I Am the Best’ to WayV’s first time in the US.

The South Korean entertainment conglomerate also presents the annual MAMA Awards. This year’s ceremony will be held on November 28 and 29 at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.