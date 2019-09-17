Hear Mandy Moore’s first original song in a decade

‘When I Wasn’t Watching’ arrived with a music video

Actress and musician Mandy Moore has released ‘When I Wasn’t Watching’, her first original song in a decade. You can watch its accompanying video below.

The last time Moore released original music was in 2009, when she put out her sixth studio album ‘Amanda Leigh’. She occasionally sang in her acting roles, such as when she voiced Rapunzel in Disney’s Tangled and covered Little Feat’s ‘Willin’’ for the soundtrack of the television series This Is Us, in which she plays Rebecca Pearson.

Moore revealed she’d been in the studio in July 2018 by posting to Instagram a snippet of a demo she’d made with producer Mike Viola (Fall Out Boy, Andrew McMahon, Jenny Lewis). In June 2019 she posted more photos from the studio, revealing that she’d been working with Jason Boesel and Taylor Goldsmith of the band Dawes, both of whom helped write ‘When I Wasn’t Watching’.

Below, see Moore’s new music video and a snippet of the song being played in the studio:

Moore’s return to music comes months after a New York Times investigation which reported the ways in which the actions of Moore’s ex-husband Ryan Adams had “stalled” her music career.

The Times investigation, published February 2019, reported that Adams had engaged in “a pattern of manipulative behaviour in which Adams dangled career opportunities while simultaneously pursuing female artists for sex”, and “exploited and then stifled [these female artists’] ambitions”.

“In 2010, Adams offered to work on [Moore’s] next album; when she parted ways with her music manager, Adams discouraged her from working with other producers or managers, she said, effectively leaving him in charge of her music career,” the Times reported.

“His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time – my entire mid-to-late 20s,” Moore told the NYT. Her divorce from Adams was finalised in 2016.

In a later conversation with Marc Maron, Moore described her marriage to Adams as “an entirely unhealthy dynamic”. She added, “I felt like I was drowning. It was so untenable and unsustainable and it was so lonely. I was so sad. I was lonely with him.”