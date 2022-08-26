Manic Street Preachers share unreleased track ‘Studies In Paralysis’

Manic Street Preachers have shared a previously unheard song called ‘Studies In Paralysis’ with an official video by Kieran Evans – check that out below.

The song appears on the band’s forthcoming expanded and remastered version of 2001 album ‘Know Your Enemy’, which will be released on September 9 and can be pre-ordered here.

The album will be divided into two albums across two disks, ‘Solidarity’ and ‘Door To The River’. The three CD format of the release, also includes a disk of unreleased demos.

Advertisement

Of the video for ‘Studies In Paralysis’, director Kieran Evans said: “It started with an email from [Nicky] Wire (it always does!). Would I be up for working on visualising two unheard tracks from the ‘Know Your Enemy’ sessions that were to feature in the beautifully expanded and reworked re-issue of the album? Of course I would! Both ‘Rosebud’ and ‘Studies In Paralysis’ landed an hour later and were stunning and took my breath away. Fuck me…They left these off the original album…what were they thinking???!!!

“An hour later, another email landed from him – “I’ll send some DV footage of the Miloco sessions up to you”. But this footage was very different from previous recording sessions he’d filmed. There was a seriousness to everyone’s behaviour and recording performances. There was no frivolity or funny off camera ‘moments’. The atmosphere felt intense, you could feel the pressure they were under.”

Evans added: “Cutting this footage to ‘Studies in Paralysis’ was a task. I went through many iterations and edits to get the right “feel” to reflect what is a truly glorious song… Thankfully…I think we definitely got there in the end.”

Watch the video below.

Last year, the band spoke to NME about the reissue, explaining that they’d been working on putting together the long-mooted re-release of their sixth album from 2001.

Advertisement

Asked about the progress on the reissue during a conversation with NME last year, Nicky Wire replied: “It is staring at me right now! There are two boxes of stuff. I’m sat in the studio with our engineer and it’s there, confronting me.”

He continued: “It was quite exciting because I’ve actually discovered two songs that have never been released. Unless I’ve made a fuck-up somewhere, there’s a song called ‘Rosebud’, which no-one has ever heard, and another called ‘Studies In Paralysis’ which has never been heard, plus a completely different version of ‘Let Robeson Sing’ that James [Dean Bradfield, frontman] did in his flat in London on a keyboard, and bares no resemblance to what it became.”

See the full extended tracklist for the band’s ‘Know Your Enemy’ reissues, which are available as a 3CD boxset, double CD and 2XLP, below.

2 x 12″ VINYL

DISC 1 – DOOR TO THE RIVER

Side 1

1. ‘The Year of Purification’

2. ‘Ocean Spray’

3. ‘So Why So Sad’ (Avalanches Sean Penn Mix)

4. ‘Door To The River’

5. ‘Rosebud’



Side 2

6. ‘Just a Kid’

7. ‘His Last Painting’

8. ‘Let Robeson Sing’

9. ‘Groundhog Days’

10. ‘Epicentre’

DISC 2 – SOLIDARITY

Side 1

1. ‘Intravenous Agnostic’

2. ‘Found That Soul’ (TLA Mix)

3. ‘We Are All Bourgeois Now’

4. ‘Freedom of Speech Won’t Feed My Children’

5. ‘The Convalescent’

6. ‘Baby Elian’



Side 2

7. ‘Masses Against The Classes’

8. ‘My Guernica’

9. ‘Studies In Paralysis’

10. ‘Dead Martyrs’

11. ‘Wattsville Blues’

12. ‘Miss Europa Disco Dancer’

DELUXE 3 X CD VERSION

DISC 1 – DOOR TO THE RIVER

1. ‘The Year of Purification’

2. ‘Ocean Spray’

3. ‘So Why So Sad’ (Avalanches Sean Penn Mix)

4. ‘Door To The River’

5. ‘Rosebud’

6. ‘Just a Kid’

7. ‘His Last Painting’

8. ‘Let Robeson Sing’

9. ‘Groundhog Days’

10. ‘Epicentre’

11. ‘His Last Painting’ (LA Mix)

12. ‘Epicentre’ (TLA Mix)

13. ‘So Why So Sad’ (Original KYE Version)

14. ‘Royal Correspondent’

DISC 2 – SOLIDARITY

1. ‘Intravenous Agnostic’

2. ‘Found That Soul’ (TLA Mix)

3. ‘We Are All Bourgeois Now’

4. ‘Freedom of Speech Won’t Feed My Children’

5. ‘The Convalescent’

6. ‘Baby Elian’

7. ‘Masses Against The Classes’

8. ‘My Guernica’

9. ‘Studies In Paralysis’

10. ‘Dead Martyrs’

11. ‘Wattsville Blues’

12. ‘Miss Europa Disco Dancer’

13. ‘Fear Of Motion’

14. ‘Pedestal’

15. ‘Didn’t My Lord Deliver Daniel’

16. ‘Locust Valley’

17. ‘Masking Tape’

18. ‘Ballad of the Bangkok Novotel’

DISC 3 – DEMOS

1. ‘Ocean Spray’ (Studio Demo)

2. ‘So Why So Sad’ (Cassette Demo)

3. ‘Door To The River’ (Cassette Demo)

4. ‘His Last Painting’ (Air Version Home Cassette Demo)

5. ‘Let Robeson Sing’ (Home Cassette Demo)

6. ‘Groundhog Days’ (Home Cassette Demo)

7. ‘Epicentre’ (Cassette Demo)

8. ‘Intravenous Agnostic’ (Home Cassette Demo)

9. ‘Freedom Of Speech Won’t Feed My Children’ (Studio Demo)

10. ‘The Convalescent’ (Studio Rehearsal Demo)

11. ‘His Last Painting Baby Elian’ (Studio Demo)

12. ‘Masses Against The Classes’ (Studio Demo)

13. ‘My Guernica No 1’ (Home Acoustic Demo)

14. ‘My Guernica’ (Studio Demo)

15. ‘Dead Martyrs’ (Home Cassette Demo)

16. ‘Wattsville Blues’ (Home Cassette Demo)



2 X CD VERSION



DISC 1 – DOOR TO THE RIVER

1. ‘The Year of Purification’

2. ‘Ocean Spray’

3. ‘So Why So Sad’ (Avalanches Sean Penn Mix)

4. ‘Door To The River’

5. ‘Rosebud’

6. ‘Just a Kid’

7. ‘His Last Painting’

8. ‘Let Robeson Sing’

9. ‘Groundhog Days’

10. ‘Epicentre’

11. ‘His Last Painting’ (LA Mix)

12. ‘Epicentre’ (TLA Mix)

13. ‘So Why So Sad’ (Original KYE Version)

14. ‘Royal Correspondent’

DISC 2 – SOLIDARITY

1. ‘Intravenous Agnostic’

2. ‘Found That Soul’ (TLA Mix)

3. ‘We Are All Bourgeois Now’

4. ‘Freedom of Speech Won’t Feed My Children’

5. ‘The Convalescent’

6. ‘Baby Elian’

7. ‘Masses Against The Classes’

8. ‘My Guernica’

9. ‘Studies In Paralysis’

10. ‘Dead Martyrs’

11. ‘Wattsville Blues’

12. ‘Miss Europa Disco Dancer’

13. ‘Fear Of Motion’

14. ‘Pedestal’

15. ‘Didn’t My Lord Deliver Daniel’

16. ‘Locust Valley’

17. ‘Masking Tape’

18. ‘Ballad of the Bangkok Novotel’