Many are blaming ‘Drake curse’ for Anthony Joshua’s defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr.

"None of my fighters can go near Drake. [I'm] writing it into my bout agreements."

British boxer Anthony Joshua was last night knocked out by Andy Ruiz Jr. in a stunning heavyweight upset, and many are blaming Drake for it.

Fighting at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Joshua lost his WBA, WBO and IBF world title belts to Ruiz Jr in dramatic fashion, as he was dropped four times on the way to being stopped on his feet.

On a night that saw Joshua lose for the first time as a professional, and just the second time he has ever been knocked out in his entire boxing career, professional or amateur, many believe his defeat was due to the ‘Drake curse’.

The Toronto rapper has earned a reputation for being somewhat of a bad luck charm for a number of top-level sports teams and athletes in recent years, as people have noticed that whenever he associates with sportspeople or endorses certain teams they almost always end up suffering some sort of on-field misfortune soon afterwards.

Whether it’s football teams such as Arsenal, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain being on the receiving end of a series of defeats for their respective teams shortly after being pictured with Drake, or UFC fighter Conor McGregor losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov after walking into the ring with the rapper in tow, the Drake curse has become quite the phenomenon.

Back in March, Joshua posted a picture with Drake, accompanied by the caption, “Bout to break the curse #June1st.” Because of this fans are now blaming the Canadian rapper and the so-called curse for the boxer’s loss.

One fan wrote: “Drake really just ruined Anthony Joshua’s career.”

“AJ lost his first match to Ruiz Jr 3 weeks after posting up with Drake. This man Drake needs to get locked up. It’s a crime against sports at this point,” another joked.

A third wrote: “The #DrakeCurse has seriously reached Final Destination levels of inevitability. It may not get you today, tomorrow, or your immediate fight… But it will get you in the end!”

“None of my fighters can go near @Drake. Writing it into my bout agreements,” tweeted American boxing promoter Lou DiBella.

Take a look at more tweets about the curse below:

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors have been warned by the NBA about Drake’s courtside behaviour, it has been reported.

The rapper has drawn criticism for his antics in the Eastern Conference finals, which has included heckling, giving players pep talks, and him leaving his seat to give Raptors coach Nick Nurse a shoulder massage during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks.