Michael Gove temporarily halts progress on Stratford’s planned MSG Arena

Michael Gove MP has temporarily paused planning progress on Populous’ MSG Sphere venue in Stratford, east London.

The Secretary of State for the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) has halted planning development on the proposed arena, which would be located near the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and Westfield Stratford shopping complex.

It comes after opposition from local residents and The O2 owners, AEG.

Advertisement

Architects’ Journal reports that Gove has issued an Article 31 holding directive, which temporarily blocks the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) and the Mayor of London from signing off proposals for the venue.

The holding directive also gives Gove the chance to call in the plans under Section 77 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990.

Last March, the (LLDC) approved plans for the 21,000-capacity, 90m-tall Sphere venue, which is backed by Madison Square Garden Company (MSG).

In January of this year the LLDC approved advertising on the venue’s exterior that would be covered in triangular LED panel. The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan had yet to approved it.

Additionally, MSG also plans to build a smaller 1,500 capacity venue inside the orb-like arena that could provide a platform for grassroots artists, as well as shops and restaurants. The MSG Sphere would become the largest arena in the UK should the proposals go ahead.

Advertisement

But concerns have been raised by locals and an MP over the creation of light and noise pollution from the arena’s huge video and advertising displays. The orb is set to be covered in over 1million LEDs and show videos and adverts from dawn till as late as 11pm.

Alistair Wood, executive VP real estate and development at AEG Europe, said in a statement via MusicWeek: “More than a decade after the Olympic Games, the LLDC’s planning decision process is now at odds with the views of the communities that it was set up to support and develop.

“With the LLDC due to be disbanded at the end of next year, it would be democratic for the government to intervene and back the wishes of elected councils in east London who want this inappropriate development blocked to protect the wellbeing of local people and existing businesses.

“Since these proposals first emerged back in 2017, AEG has consistently raised its objections to the unacceptable impact that this proposal will have on the operation of The O2 and the hundreds of residents who will be even more directly affected.”

An MSG Sphere London spokesperson said: “MSG is pleased with the progress our planning application is making. We always expected the government to take the opportunity to review our application for MSG Sphere London and their formal notice has absolutely no impact on our plans in any way.

“MSG Sphere will bring unique entertainment experiences to London and deliver many cultural and economic benefits, including creating thousands of jobs and generating billions of pounds for the local, London and UK economy.”

The final say over the project, as with all major planning decisions, lies with Khan. No prospective opening date for the MSG Sphere has been given.

MSG is set to open a similar venue in Las Vegas later this year.