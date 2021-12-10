Michael Nesmith of the Monkees has died

The Monkees‘ Michael Nesmith has died aged 78, his family have confirmed.

“With Infinite Love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes,” his family said in a statement.

Nesmith was part of the original lineup of the made-for-American-TV group that hit the airwaves in 1966 at the height of Beatlemania until their first breakup in 1970 alongside Davy Jones, Micky Dolenz and Peter Tork. Nesmith was the group’s guitarist, and also one of its songwriters, penning the likes of ‘The Girl I Knew Somewhere’, ‘Listen to the Band’ and ‘Mary, Mary’.

In the years since, Nesmith was involved sporadically in various Monkees reunions. He also played with country-rock group First National Band and released music under his own name.

Nesmith’s last show was in November of 2021 at LA’s Greek Theatre as part of a Monkees farewell tour with Micky Dolenz, who is now the sole-surviving member of the group following the deaths of Jones in 2012 and Tork in 2019.

Monkees manager Andrew Sandoval confirmed the death on social media, writing: “It is with deep sadness that I mark the passing of Michael Nesmith. We shared many travels and projects together over the course of 30 years, which culminated in a Monkees farewell tour that wrapped up only a few weeks ago.

“That tour was a true blessing for so many. And in the end I know that Michael was at peace with his legacy which included songwriting, producing, acting, direction and so many innovative ideas and concepts. I am positive the brilliance he captured will resonate and offer the love and light towards which he always moved.”

“Nez expressed the highest part of his being through his voice. And you could get no closer to him then through knowing his work. May all those who loved him feel his comfort at this time – just listen and he will be there for you.”