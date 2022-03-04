NewsMusic News

Musicians and fans react to Glastonbury 2022 line-up: “We can’t wait to be back in those fields”

Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar lead a host of big names who have now been confirmed for this year's festival

By Sam Moore
Crowds listen to Kylie perform on the Pyramid Stage at the 2019 Glastonbury Festival held at Worthy Farm, in Pilton, Somerset on June 30, 2019 near Glastonbury (Picture: Getty)

Musicians and music fans have been sharing their reactions after Glastonbury announced their line-up for 2022 this morning (March 4).

Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar have been announced as the final two headliners for this year’s Worthy Farm festival, joining Billie Eilish at the top of the bill.

This morning’s announcement also confirmed a host of big names for Glastonbury 2022, including the likes of Lorde, Foals, Haim, IDLES, Sam Fender, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Turnstile, Burna Boy, Caribou, Wolf Alice, Charli XCX, Elbow, Doja Cat, Fontaines D.C. and Sigrid.

You can check out the line-up for Glastonbury 2022 so far below.

Reactions to the Glastonbury 2022 line-up have been filtering through on social media following this morning’s announcement, with IDLES – who said “we can’t wait to be back in those fields” – Foals, St. Vincent and Years & Years among those to share their excitement about the return of the festival from June 22-26.

You can see a selection of those posts below.

Music fans have been sharing their reactions to the line-up as well, with the majority praising the array of acts who will be descending on Worthy Farm in June. You can see a selection of fan reactions below.

Two resales of tickets for Glastonbury 2022 will take place later this month.

2022 ticketholders who have paid a deposit for either a general admission ticket or a coach package must pay their final balance of £230 (+ £5 booking fee) before 11:59pm on Monday (March 7), otherwise their ticket will be returned to the festival.

