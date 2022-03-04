Musicians and fans react to Glastonbury 2022 line-up: “We can’t wait to be back in those fields”

Musicians and music fans have been sharing their reactions after Glastonbury announced their line-up for 2022 this morning (March 4).

Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar have been announced as the final two headliners for this year’s Worthy Farm festival, joining Billie Eilish at the top of the bill.

This morning’s announcement also confirmed a host of big names for Glastonbury 2022, including the likes of Lorde, Foals, Haim, IDLES, Sam Fender, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Turnstile, Burna Boy, Caribou, Wolf Alice, Charli XCX, Elbow, Doja Cat, Fontaines D.C. and Sigrid.

You can check out the line-up for Glastonbury 2022 so far below.

We are very happy to bring you the first shortlist of artists from the main stages for Glastonbury Festival 2022 – and if you can believe it there's even more to come! pic.twitter.com/ljunXm5yBy — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) March 4, 2022

Reactions to the Glastonbury 2022 line-up have been filtering through on social media following this morning’s announcement, with IDLES – who said “we can’t wait to be back in those fields” – Foals, St. Vincent and Years & Years among those to share their excitement about the return of the festival from June 22-26.

You can see a selection of those posts below.

glastonbury 2022 — easy life (@easylife) March 4, 2022

🧜‍♂️ a Glastonbury night call 🌙 — Years & Years (@yearsandyears) March 4, 2022

❤️❤️❤️ — The Avalanches (@TheAvalanches) March 4, 2022

Music fans have been sharing their reactions to the line-up as well, with the majority praising the array of acts who will be descending on Worthy Farm in June. You can see a selection of fan reactions below.

Thank god for good news https://t.co/NgrxMvcUSR — David Emery (@DavidEmery) March 4, 2022

Woken up to the news that Little Simz, Megan Thee Stallion, Haim, Sigrid, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Lorde, St Vincent and FUCKING Doja Cat are all playing Glastonbury. It's going to be too powerful. How am I mentally meant to cope with that over the space of one weekend??? pic.twitter.com/ozRQr41ih6 — leoni horton 🍋 (@inoelshikari) March 4, 2022

King Kenny on the pyramid — Sean Toone (@seantoone14) March 4, 2022

For people complaining there are over 50 stages at Glastonbury, if you can't find something you like on one of those maybe it's just not the place for you? — steven prince 🌹 (@stevenwbaprince) March 4, 2022

Absolutely awesome line up for @glastonbury Now just bring it on! pic.twitter.com/xHUcEnbGET — Erik Garner (@ERIKGARNER) March 4, 2022

Glastonbury line up has me like pic.twitter.com/dGEXHXcP5C — mia x (@thefunnyhun) March 4, 2022

What a dream! One of these days I will go to @glastonbury. This is crazy pic.twitter.com/K9L4xGVzi1 — The Hot Air Balloon (@IAreDani) March 4, 2022

Two resales of tickets for Glastonbury 2022 will take place later this month.

2022 ticketholders who have paid a deposit for either a general admission ticket or a coach package must pay their final balance of £230 (+ £5 booking fee) before 11:59pm on Monday (March 7), otherwise their ticket will be returned to the festival.