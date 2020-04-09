New 17,000 capacity arena gets go-ahead to be built in Bristol

A new arena and leisure complex with a 17,000 capacity has been given the go-ahead to be built in Bristol.

It was announced yesterday (April 8) that Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick approved plans for the major venue which will be built on the Bristol-South Gloucestershire border on the former Filton Airfield.

It will be the UK’s third largest arena and is expected to bring a great economic and cultural boost to Greater Bristol with an expected 1.4 million visitors a year.

“During the current COVID-19 crisis this is especially welcomed news,” said Andrew Billingham, managing director of YTL, the firm behind the new arena. “It is a huge step forward for everybody in Bristol and the region.”

He continued: “We are fully committed to opening a venue that will inspire future generations, giving our great city a beating heart across the global music and entertainment industry. Doors open 2023!” (via Business Leader)

A spokesperson for YTL Arena said that construction will begin next year. “Between now and then there is an enormous amount to complete, including finalising detailed design, tendering and procurement. Currently, all of the team are working safely at home progressing [this].”

Meanwhile, the O2 Arena in London is set to serve as a training facility for frontline workers who will be treating coronavirus patients at the NHS Nightingale hospital.

A statement explains that the NHS will be using the space as an educational training facility to prepare staff who will go on to work at NHS Nightingale. No patients will be treated at the venue.