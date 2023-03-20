New AI-driven radio tech can broadcast music, DJ, and find local news stories

A new type of AI-driven radio technology has been launched – which has the capacity to find local news stories, broadcast voices and music, and create social media posts.

Created by a US company, RadioGPT uses the same technology seen with ChatGPT – a recent phenomenon that lets users create human-like text using artificial intelligence.

As the name suggests, the latest development allows users to replicate nearly all features of a radio broadcast, entirely with AI.

According to Futuri – the company behind the launch – RadioGPT is capable of DJ-ing, broadcasting music and even replicating the voices of presenters in real-time. In addition, it can also source information and news stories from local areas, meaning it can be completely localised to where it is broadcasted.

“[RadioGPT] opens up resources for [broadcasters] to deepen their important home-field advantages in new and unique ways,” said Futuri CEO Daniel Anstandig.

“With RadioGPT, the possibilities are endless. With RadioGPT, there should never be a ‘liner card’ or ‘sweeper-only’ air shift again. Now everyone can be live and local.”

As for how it works, the technology lets users choose from a variety of AI-generated voices – or even train the AI system to replicate the voice of pre-existing hosts. From there, it develops scripts and thoroughly scans social media to find what songs and discussion topics are trending.

In addition, the development can generate social media posts, short videos and website blogs to help promote the radio shows. Find out more about RadioGPT and see examples of AI-driven radio shows on Futuri’s website.

Earlier this year, Nick Cave spoke out against the technology behind RadioGPT and ChatGPT being used to write songs – labelling it as “a grotesque mockery” of “what it is to be human”.

“Since its launch in November last year many people, most buzzing with a kind of algorithmic awe, have sent me songs ‘in the style of Nick Cave’ created by ChatGPT… Suffice to say, I do not feel the same enthusiasm around this technology,” he said.

“Songs arise out of suffering, by which I mean they are predicated upon the complex, internal human struggle of creation and, well, as far as I know, algorithms don’t feel. Data doesn’t suffer.”