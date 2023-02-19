Niall Horan won’t release songs he worked on with Lewis Capaldi

Niall Horan has said that he sees “no point” in releasing the songs he worked on with Lewis Capaldi because they’re “not good enough”.

The former One Direction member confirmed in a recent interview that he’d been in the studio with Capaldi but the tracks they recorded will likely never see the light of day because neither of them “adored” them enough.

“There was a night we went into the studio and wrote a couple of songs,” he told the Daily Star. “They clearly weren’t good enough because we would have heard them by now.

Advertisement

“One of them was actually decent to be fair. But you get one go at a collab and until we both absolutely adore it and spend more time in the studio, there’s not much point in releasing it I don’t think.”

Horan did clarify that he gets on very well with Capaldi behind the scenes – the two had even busked on the streets of Dublin together last summer. “He’s just an absolute legend and it usually involves a lot of drinking so I’ve been trying to stay away from him for that reason – the hangovers come quick and fast and strong.”

Earlier this week, Horan announced his third album, ‘The Show’, which is set for release on June 9. He said of the album: “It’s the album of a 30 year old really, isn’t it? It’s got a bolder, more mature sound to it, the thoughts are bigger and the production sounds more mature across the board even though I still have my baby voice.”

The full tracklist is yet to be confirmed, but Horan let fans have a sample of the album in the form of lead single ‘Heaven’. “One thing I’ve learned over the years is that society loves to pressure us into reaching certain milestones by a certain age,” Horan explained of the new track in a press statement.

“Whether that’s getting married or anything else that really should be based on our own instincts. As I’ve gotten older I’ve tried to let go of those expectations and just follow my heart. The chorus of this song is saying that what I have in my life currently is amazing. So it would be crazy to ruin that by giving into outside pressures.”

Advertisement

Capaldi, meanwhile, will also be releasing an album in the coming months. His second effort, ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’, will arrive on May 19.

When asked by NME what we can expect from it, he quipped: “It’s fucking shit, honestly, don’t even bother with it. I’m fucking sick of hearing it at this stage already, so do not bother getting it. It’s a total piece of flaming shite. That’s all I have to say on it.”