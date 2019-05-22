Nipsey Hussle murder suspect faces trial after being indicted on new charges

Eric Holder is accused of killing the late rapper.

The man accused of shooting Nipsey Hussle will be fast-tracked to trial after an indictment by a grand jury.

The latest indictment was published on Tuesday by Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, some two months after Eric Holder was first arraigned on charges relating to the rapper’s death.

The late rapper was shot dead on March 31 outside his clothing store in the Hyde Park neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

As TMZ reports, the new arraignment has seen Holder pleading not guilty to a new charge of “personally using a handgun and causing great bodily injury and death.”

In April, Holder also pled not guilty to one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder. He also faces charges of assault with a firearm and a single count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

The latest indictment means that Holder’s case will be able to skip a preliminary hearing and head straight to jail. His jail has also increased to $6.53 million, but he will be back in court for a pretrial hearing in June. If covinved, Holder face a life sentence without parole.

In the wake of Hussle’s death, an outpouring of tributes to the late rapper emerged from the likes of Rihanna, Bruno Mars, and Drake, who name-checked him during his show at The O2.

It also emerged that Nipsey was due to meet with police to discuss ways to prevent gang violence in Los Angeles.