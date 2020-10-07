Noel Gallagher and Dizzee Rascal have worked on a new track together

Noel Gallagher is set to feature on a new song by Dizzee Rascal, the rapper has revealed.

The east London artist is gearing up to release his seventh album ‘E3 AF’ this Friday (October 9), and has confirmed to the Daily Star that he’s now begun working on its follow-up.

“I’ve already started on my next album,” he told the newspaper, adding that he’s “got a little something with Noel Gallagher” in the pipeline.

“Right now, it’s being mixed. That’s one name,” Dizzee said, hinting that there could be further team-ups to come.

“I’m just experimenting, I’ve bought a bunch of new keyboards, a bunch of new hardware and I’m just experimenting with stuff, I’ve recorded a few bits.”

Back in May, Dizzee explained during an episode of Later … with Jools Holland that he’d “hit up Noel” to suggest a collaboration. “I thought, ‘It’s Noel Gallagher, why don’t I get him on a hook, or do a song with him’,” he told Holland.

“Man, if we could make that work, that’d be sick.”

Gallagher was asked back in 2009 whether he’d be interested in working with Dizzee. “Maybe,” he replied (via Stop Crying Your Heart Out). “I don’t really give much thought to collaborations, saying that, Dizzee seems like a cool-kat to me and I did like that tune ‘Fix Up, Look Sharp’, so you never know, eh?”

In a four-star review of ‘E3 AF’, NME wrote: “On ‘E3 AF’, [Dizzee] marks his territory, coming back to a sound he grew up with while tipping his hat to the future. He recognises his enormous contribution while reminding everyone that he’s not done, not yet.”