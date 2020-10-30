Nova wins 2020 Scottish Album Of The Year for debut release ‘Re-Up’

Nova has won the 2020 Scottish Album Of The Year award for her debut record ‘Re-Up’.

The 24-year-old is both the first rap artist to pick up the prize, as well as the youngest in its history.

Nova, real name Shaheeda Sinckler, picked up the trophy and £20,000 prize remotely last night (October 29) after testing positive for COVID-19.

“It is such an incredible feeling to have won the 2020 Scottish Album of the Year Award, just a couple of weeks shy of my 25th birthday,” she said of the accolade. “It is so affirming – any doubts that I might have had previously are now out of the window and I’m seriously so excited for the future.

“I’m excited to keep on this upwards trajectory, thrilled to encounter new experiences and take my professionalism to the next level. To think that my manager and I had no idea where we would end up when we started working together and now to have made it here is just fantastic!”

She added: “It hasn’t always been easy – there have been a lot of late nights, night buses and moments of uncertainty, to name a few challenges, but winning this award has solidified my belief that hard work and determination bring results. So don’t call me lucky because I worked my butt off to move forward – and you can too.”

Other artists nominated for the Scottish Album Of The Year (SAY) in 2020 included Blanck Mass, The Ninth Wave and Erland Cooper.

2019’s winner was Auntie Flo for her album ‘Radio Highlife’.