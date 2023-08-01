Olivia Dean on co-writing the Lionesses’ World Cup anthem: “It’s for the people”

Olivia Dean has spoken to NME about her Mercury-shortlisted album ‘Messy’, as well as going to school with fellow nominee RAYE and penning the England Women’s World Cup anthem, ‘Call Me A Lioness’. Watch our interview above.

The London singer-songwriter was speaking at the launch of the Mercury Prize 2023, where her 2023 debut was shortlisted alongside albums by the likes of Arctic Monkeys, J Hus, Jessie Ware, Young Fathers and Shygirl.

Dean told NME about how she was “overwhelmed” and “shocked” to be shortlisted, but “trying to be present and take it all in”.

“Can you believe it? It only came out three weeks ago! I’m like, ‘Guys! Give me a sec!’,” she said.

Asked about the character of the album, Dean told NME: “Hopefully, it captures a message of allowing yourself to be imperfect. I really enjoyed that I made an album that feels human and doesn’t feel processed or that it was made by 100 people over email. I made it in a room with people that I love. It started on the piano in quite an old-school way. Hopefully that encourages people that music can still be made that way.”

She continued: “I think it’s a pretty good shortlist. I’m in good company. There are loads of amazing and interesting albums, and unexpected albums. I feel quite blessed to be in the mix.”

As for her favourites to win, Dean tipped fellow nominee and former schoolmate RAYE.

“She’s awesome,” said Dean. “She was in the year above me at school, so I always looked up to her and thought, ‘Woah, you’re a dope human!’ We once sang in a school assembly together. To see her career trajectory and everything she’s done, it would be sick if she won.”

Earlier this summer, the Dean co-written ‘Call Me A Lioness’ was released in support of England’s Women’s World Cup team – featuring an all-star cast of Mel C, Self Esteem, Ellie Rowsell of Wolf Alice, Shura and more.

“Again, that was something that came about quite naturally,” Dean told NME. “Two songwriter friends asked me if I wanted to write a song for the Women’s World Cup and I was like, ‘Yes I would!’ We had some beers, went to the studio, and just had so much doing it. Mel C singing on it too! Sporty Spice! Happy days!”

She continued: “We just put a general call-out asking, ‘Anyone wanna be a part of this?’ We got Self Esteem, Ellie from Wolf Alice, Rachel Chinouriri – all amazing women! Hopefully it does well, but it wasn’t a song made for any commercial success. It’s for the people. I want girls in primary schools to be singing it – running around the playground before the game.”

“It’s coming home, again!”

The winner of the Mercury Prize will be announced at a live ceremony at London’s Eventim Apollo on September 7.