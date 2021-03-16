Original painting by Ed Sheeran raises £51,000 for charity

A original painting by Ed Sheeran has raised more than £51,000 for a cancer charity.

The artist’s abstract work, which is called ‘Splash Planet’, was won by a fan on the US east coast who shelled out £20 for a ticket as part of a charity draw.

The raffle, which has raised funds for Cancer Campaign in Suffolk (CCiS), was first launched last month and drawn by Sheeran on Monday (March 15).

The singer also delivered a video message ahead of the raffle and explained that the painting featured in the cover for his one-off single ‘Afterglow’.

He previously said of the paintings: “I painted a canvas a day for 30 days. It was really fun. It’s kind of Jackson Pollocky.

“I bought house paint and just layered it up by flicking it. I just do my art and I love doing it. It’s something that makes me happy, that no one else needs to judge.”

While Sheeran is currently enjoying a career break and taking in fatherhood, he teased last month that he’ll return at some point in 2021 to deliver his fourth album.

Marking his 30th birthday on Instagram, he wrote: “30 today. Thank you for all your wonderful messages, I feel very loved. Currently dressed the same as I was on my 3rd birthday about to chow down on Colin the pirate caterpillar, poor bloke.”