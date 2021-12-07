P1Harmony reportedly working on new music for release in 2022

K-pop boyband P1Harmony are reportedly working on new music.

According to a report by JoyNews 24, P1Harmony are currently in the final stages of a new album, slated for release in January 2022. However, neither FNC Entertainment nor the group have confirmed to the news as of writing

If true, P1Harmony’s upcoming project will be the long-awaited follow-up to their second mini-album ‘Disharmony: Break Out’, which was released in April this year. The boyband had first made their debut in October 2020 with ‘Disharmony: Stand Out’.

Earlier this year, during a an interview with NME, P1Harmony shared their goals of taking baby steps towards producing their own music, which includes an album that features writing and producing credits from all the members.

“I feel like, one day, our goal is really just making an album that we produced all by ourselves, wrote all by ourselves, thought of all by ourselves,” member Keeho explained. “We’re just taking baby steps to get closer to that goal.”

In related news, ENHYPEN are also reportedly set to make their return with new music in January 2022. According to a report by The Korea Herald, the group have plans to release “a new album sometime” next month.

Meanwhile, HYBE has announced the line-up of its 2022 Weverse Con, an upcoming concert featuring artists under its various labels. The show will feature performances from BUMZU, Dvwn, ENHYPEN, fromis_9, Lee Hyun, SEVENTEEN and Tomorrow X Together (TXT).

In addition, Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, whose management company Ithaca Holdings was purchased by HYBE earlier this year, will also appear virtually at the concert.