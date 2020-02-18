Phoebe Bridgers shares update on new album, says some of it feels “weirdly like a sequel”

Phoebe Bridgers has shared an update on her new album, the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Stranger in the Alps’.

In a new interview, the singer-songwriter reflected on similarities between the songs on her new album compared to her debut.

“There’s bits on this record that do feel weirdly like a sequel,” she told DIY. “I have a song about being locked out of my house, there’s one about the apocalypse, still lots of death. I basically write the same song over and over and then look to my producers and my bandmates to help me make them sound different.”

“None of it is super surprising to anyone who has listened to my music,” she added.

Last year, Bridgers sat down with NME to discuss her upcoming album.

“The production is totally different to my first record,” she explained. “People still kind of think of me as like a folk artist, but on the first record, I truly was deferring to other people to produce me. I basically had these country folk songs. [On the new record] I do a little bit of screaming on what we’ve recorded so far.”

Also discussing her work with Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker as boygenius, Bridgers admitted that working with them helped make her feel “much more comfortable live.”

“I think the main thing which boygenius and I talk about ad nauseum, is that I feel like I just apologise for myself less,” she said. “I’m not afraid to have a really weird idea or, you know, take a really bad guitar solo. I’m unafraid of getting made fun of anymore. I feel like both of those projects have made me feel like the boss of my own music in the best way.”

Last week, Mandy Moore and Phoebe Bridgers collaborated on a tender cover of The Beatles’ ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’.

Moore was joined on stage by her husband and musical collaborator Taylor Goldsmith, as well as Jackson Browne, Harrison Whitford, Mike Viola and more.