Portishead go digital, uploading their entire musical archive

Portishead have digitised their entire archive, making it available on all major streaming platforms.

In addition to their music, the Bristol band have also uploaded HD versions of their music videos including ‘Sour Times’, ‘Wandering Star’, ‘Machine Gun’ and ‘All Time’. These videos are available to view on their YouTube channel.

Making the announcement on Instagram, Portishead wrote: “Hello, our archive has now been digitised, and videos upgraded to HD. Available everywhere you normally get your music from, explore it as you like via the link in our bio.”

Advertisement

Check out the band’s post below:

Last month, Portishead performed live for the first time in seven years as part of a War Child UK benefit gig for Ukraine at O2 Academy in Bristol.

Marking the first time the trio had played a show since their 2015 appearance at Benicàssim Festival, Portishead performed five songs – ‘Mysterons’, ‘Wandering Star’ and ‘Roads’ from 1997’s ‘Dummy’, and ‘Magic Doors’ and ‘The Rip’ from 2008’s ‘Third’.

Elsewhere on the bill were headliners IDLES along with sets by Billy Nomates, Katy J Pearson, Heavy Lungs, Willie J Healy and Wilderman.

Meanwhile, Portishead’s Geoff Barrow recently featured in a new film about mental health called Man Down.

Advertisement

The film, which is directed by Gemma Jennison, founder of the Man Down Programme, focuses on men working in the music industry and looks at topics such as isolation, depression and suicide.

For help and advice on mental health: