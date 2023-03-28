Questlove to direct live-action/hybrid adaptation of ‘The Aristocats’

Questlove is set to direct a new adaptation of The Aristocats for Disney.

The Roots musician, producer and filmmaker – real name Ahmir Khalib Thompson – will reimagine the animated 1970 movie as “a live-action/hybrid”, according to Deadline. He’ll also serve as an executive producer and oversee the film’s music.

Will Gluck and Keith Bunin are said to be helming the script. Tarik Trotter, Shawn Gee and Zarah Zohlman will executive produce the forthcoming title on behalf of Questlove’s production company Two One Five Entertainment.

In a statement (via Pitchfork), Questlove said: “During those first months of the pandemic back in 2020, I allowed my inner 9-year-old to have a voice he wouldn’ta had back in 1980. I made space for myself every day to enjoy an hour or two of fun. (Eventually, it turned into more work: books, nightly DJ sets, films. But it started as fun.)

“What grew out of that, in part, was nightly viewings of old Disney classics from my childhood. The Aristocats was one of them. Having been involved in [Pixar’s] Soul that year, I was able to see so-called kids’ art with new eyes, was able to connect with a certain feeling.”

He continued: “I don’t think I would have been fully able to find inspiration in those movies if I wasn’t forced by circumstance to sit silent. I needed that pause. (Also, full confession, The Aristocats was how my mom made jazz seem interesting to me back then.)

“There’s nothing more rewarding than continuing down that same creative path, taking a part of my past and making it part of my future.”

Last year saw Questlove win the Best Documentary Feature award at the Oscars for Summer Of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). He also picked up the Best Music Film statue for the title at the 2022 Grammys.

Additionally, Summer Of Soul won the Grand Jury prize at 2021’s Sundance Film Festival.

It was confirmed last September that Questlove was onboard to executive produce a new documentary about the legendary J Dilla.