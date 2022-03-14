Reading & Leeds 2022: Willow, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and more join line-up

Reading & Leeds has announced a wave of new additions for its 2022 festivals – check out the line-up below.
The dual-site event will return to Little John’s Farm in Reading and Bramham Park in Leeds on August Bank Holiday Weekend (August 26-28). Any remaining tickets are available from here (Reading) and here (Leeds).
This year’s R&L will once again boast six headliners: Arctic Monkeys, Rage Against The Machine, Dave, Bring Me The Horizon, Halsey and Megan Thee Stallion. Elsewhere, there’ll be performances from the likes of Wolf Alice, Fontaines D.C. and Run The Jewels.
Today (March 14) organisers have confirmed 77 new acts including Willow, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, All Time Low, Poppy, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Beabadoobee, The Lathums and DMA’s.
Also among the latest additions are Black Honey, Gorgon City, Pa Salieu, 100 Gecs, Krept & Konan and more. You can see the full list of new names (a-z) below as well as the updated official festival poster.
100 Gecs
A.M.C ft Phantom
A1xJ1
Abby Roberts
All Time Low
AMA
As It Is
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Bakar
BBNO$
Beabadoobee
Biscits
Black Honey
Bou
Brooke Combe
Bru-C
Carolesdaughter
Cleopatrick
Comfy
Country Dons
Crystal Millz
CVC
D-Block Europe
Danny Brown
DJ Target
DMA’S
Enter Shikari
Everyone You Know
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
French The Kid
Fumez The Engineer
Gayle
Gorgon City
Gus Dapperton
Hazey
Jaguar
Joey Valence & Brae
JPEGMAFIA
Kanine
Kasst x AJFrmThe8
Kid Kapichi
Knucks
Krept & Konan
LD
M’Way
Meg Ward
Morrisson
Mugun
Nia Archives
Obskür
Ojerime
Pa Salieu
Piri & Tommy
Poppy
Potter Payper
Role Model
Sad Night Dynamite
Sigma
Sir Spyro
Snow
Static Dress
Sueco
SwitchOTR
The Blinders
The Crawlers
The K’s
The Lathums
The Scratch
The Sherlocks
The Stickmen Project
Tigercub
Tommy Farrow
TS7
Unknown T
V.I.C.
Willow
Witch Fever
Arctic Monkeys will headline Reading & Leeds for the third of their career, having revealed last November that their seventh album was “pretty much” finished. They’ll perform on the Main Stage East on Saturday, August 27 (Reading) and Sunday, August 28 (Leeds).
Alex Turner and co’s fellow Sheffield band Bring Me The Horizon are due to close the Main Stage West on those same days. Speaking to NME about what to expect, BMTH frontman Oli Sykes said: “We’re gonna go hard. We’ll make sure it’s insane.”
He continued: “I’ve always said that we’d play it when we’ve earned it, and it’s finally come. We have the songs, we have the bangers, and we might not be a household name but I know that we can put on a show that’s festival-headline quality.” Watch the full video interview with Sykes above.
Earlier this month, Bring Me The Horizon performed a thrilling six-song set at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.