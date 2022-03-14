Reading & Leeds 2022: Willow, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and more join line-up

Reading & Leeds has announced a wave of new additions for its 2022 festivals – check out the line-up below.

The dual-site event will return to Little John’s Farm in Reading and Bramham Park in Leeds on August Bank Holiday Weekend (August 26-28). Any remaining tickets are available from here (Reading) and here (Leeds).

This year’s R&L will once again boast six headliners: Arctic Monkeys, Rage Against The Machine, Dave, Bring Me The Horizon, Halsey and Megan Thee Stallion. Elsewhere, there’ll be performances from the likes of Wolf Alice, Fontaines D.C. and Run The Jewels.

Advertisement

Today (March 14) organisers have confirmed 77 new acts including Willow, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, All Time Low, Poppy, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Beabadoobee, The Lathums and DMA’s.

Also among the latest additions are Black Honey, Gorgon City, Pa Salieu, 100 Gecs, Krept & Konan and more. You can see the full list of new names (a-z) below as well as the updated official festival poster.

100 Gecs

A.M.C ft Phantom

A1xJ1

Abby Roberts

All Time Low

AMA

As It Is

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Bakar

BBNO$

Beabadoobee

Biscits

Black Honey

Bou

Brooke Combe

Bru-C

Carolesdaughter

Cleopatrick

Comfy

Country Dons

Crystal Millz

CVC

D-Block Europe

Danny Brown

DJ Target

DMA’S

Enter Shikari

Everyone You Know

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

French The Kid

Fumez The Engineer

Gayle

Gorgon City

Gus Dapperton

Hazey

Jaguar

Joey Valence & Brae

JPEGMAFIA

Kanine

Kasst x AJFrmThe8

Kid Kapichi

Knucks

Krept & Konan

LD

M’Way

Meg Ward

Morrisson

Mugun

Nia Archives

Obskür

Ojerime

Pa Salieu

Piri & Tommy

Poppy

Potter Payper

Role Model

Sad Night Dynamite

Sigma

Sir Spyro

Snow

Static Dress

Sueco

SwitchOTR

The Blinders

The Crawlers

The K’s

The Lathums

The Scratch

The Sherlocks

The Stickmen Project

Tigercub

Tommy Farrow

TS7

Unknown T

V.I.C.

Willow

Witch Fever

Arctic Monkeys will headline Reading & Leeds for the third of their career, having revealed last November that their seventh album was “pretty much” finished. They’ll perform on the Main Stage East on Saturday, August 27 (Reading) and Sunday, August 28 (Leeds).

Alex Turner and co’s fellow Sheffield band Bring Me The Horizon are due to close the Main Stage West on those same days. Speaking to NME about what to expect, BMTH frontman Oli Sykes said: “We’re gonna go hard. We’ll make sure it’s insane.”

Advertisement

He continued: “I’ve always said that we’d play it when we’ve earned it, and it’s finally come. We have the songs, we have the bangers, and we might not be a household name but I know that we can put on a show that’s festival-headline quality.” Watch the full video interview with Sykes above.

Earlier this month, Bring Me The Horizon performed a thrilling six-song set at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.