Richard Ashcroft pulls out of Tunes In The Dunes festival after contracting COVID-19

Richard Ashcroft, former frontman of The Verve, has seemingly contracted COVID-19, and as such won’t be performing at Tunes In The Dunes festival this weekend.

Ashcroft has pulled out of multiple festivals recently, including Tramlines Festival and Victorious Festival, but in both instances it was in protest of COVID-19 safety restrictions.

In a tweet posted today (September 3), Ashcroft wrote “We are sorry to announce that due to COVID-19, headline act Richard Ashcroft will be unable to perform at Tunes in the Dunes on Saturday this year sept 4th.”

Tunes In The Dunes is taking in Cornwall this weekend, with acts like Craig David, Jack Garratt and Ashcroft’s replacement, Fatboy Slim, headlining.

While that tweet implies cancellation due to restrictions around the virus itself, Twitter user @J_Colzz notes that Ashcroft had deleted an earlier version of the same tweet, that says “due to contracting COVID-19”.

View both tweets below.

Tunes In The Dunes confirmed Ashcroft had contracted COVID-19 in their own statement, writing on Facebook, “We wish Richard a speedy recovery, and are extremely disappointed; as we’re sure you are too.”

At the time of his departure from the Tramlines Festival lineup, Ashcroft took to Instagram to explain his decision.

“Apologies to my fans for any disappointment but the festival was informed over 10 days ago that I wouldn’t be playing once it had become part of a government testing programme,” he wrote on Instagram after pulling out of Tramlines.

“I had informed my agent months ago I wouldn’t be playing concerts with restrictions, the status of the festival was one thing when I signed up for it, but , sadly was forced to become something else.”

“It must be an age thing but the words Government Experiment and Festival,” Ashcroft added alongside three laughing face emojis.