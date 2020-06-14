Rico Nasty shares new track ‘Dirty’ from HBO series ‘Insecure’

Rico Nasty has shared a brand new song – listen to ‘Dirty’ below.

The track appears on the soundtrack for the fourth season of HBO show Insecure.

The new song follows recent single ‘Popstar’, and is the latest in a series of singles that Rico Nasty has dropped over the first half of 2020.

The new tracks include ‘Hard, ‘IDGAF’ and ‘Lightning’. Rico also featured on a remix of 100 gecs‘ ‘Ringtone’ alongside Kero Kero Bonito and Charli XCX.

Listen to ‘Dirty’ below.

Rico Nasty looks set to release her debut album this year. “I’ma just be real and say I hope you motherfuckers like it,” Rico told Dazed in a recent interview about the album.

“It’s not based on one aesthetic. I keep listening to it back to back to back, swapping out songs, pulling them back.”

The debut full-length will follow a series of mixtapes and shorter releases from the rapper, most recently last year’s ‘Anger Management’ album, created in tandem with her longtime producer, Kenny Beats.

Reviewing ‘Anger Management’, NME wrote: “This bracing, addictive record takes the listener on a journey through anger to acceptance, finally arriving at a sense of calm. It’s a great concept, and a great album.

“Time and time again on the record, Rico she shows she can keep up with the guys – and encourages women to do so too. All her features are male, her producers are male, and she still makes such bops and is centre-stage.”