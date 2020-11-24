Sam Fender is returning with a new single tonight (November 24) – see a teaser below.

The singer-songwriter released his debut album ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ last September.

“Got something special coming tomorrow…” he wrote last night (November 23) on Instagram, revealing that the song will be Annie Mac’s Hottest Record on BBC Radio 1 tonight.

Watch the video, which sees Fender teasing the piano-based song, below.

Fender recently told NME that he believes his upcoming new record is “miles better” than his debut.

The singer was speaking to NME after he played one of the UK’s first major socially distanced gigs at the Virgin Money Unity Arena in Newcastle in August.

Asked about the current progress of the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Hypersonic Missiles’, Fender told NME that “it’s a much more cohesive piece of work” so far.

“For me, this feels like my first album. [‘Hypersonic Missiles’] was a collection of songs over five years, so it’s not sonically cohesive for me,” he explained. “It has songs like ‘The Borders’ and ‘Two People’ that I love and I’m proud of, but the record itself felt more like a ‘Greatest Hits’ before I’d even had any hits!”

Reviewing ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ upon its release, NME wrote: “‘Hypersonic Missiles’ mostly hits the notes he longs to convey: it’s by turns euphoric and melancholy, self-deprecating and righteous, untethered and claustrophobic. There are no easy answers here, but Sam Fender’s asking the right questions.”