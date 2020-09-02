Check out Sea Girls’ rescheduled UK 2021 tour dates

Sea Girls have postponed their planned UK tour until spring 2021.

The London four-piece were due to hit the road this November in support of their debut album ‘Open Up Your Head’, which was released last month.

Taking to Twitter, Sea Girls confirmed that their previously announced shows have now been pushed back to April/May next year due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Extra gigs have also been added for Liverpool, Newcastle, Leicester, Sheffield, Portsmouth, Oxford, Cambridge and Leeds. “Get ready for our biggest ever UK tour in April 2021!” the band wrote.

You can see the full schedule below.

Get ready for our biggest ever UK tour in April 2021! Tickets will be on general sale from 10am this Friday 4th September at https://t.co/zUdg7G0tfH Set a reminder at https://t.co/YgXaGen4gT [1/4] pic.twitter.com/D3JcaqEuFS — SEA GIRLS ≅ (@sonicseagirls) September 1, 2020

“We have also made the tough decision to move the following 4 Sold Out shows from Nov 2020 to April 2021 so we can play them safely. Your tickets will remain valid for these new shows, please keep hold of them.”

The group’s album launch performances in Nottingham, Bristol, Birmingham, Newcastle, Cardiff and Manchester remain unaffected, and are currently due to take place in January.

Speaking to NME last month, Sea Girls’ frontman Henry Camamile opened up on how suffering a traumatic brain injury influenced the direction of the band’s new album.

He said: “I was acknowledging it, talking to myself and saying: ‘There’s something wrong here Henry, you’re in a fucking bad way and your head isn’t sorted. You’re depressed and you’re still turning to partying and drinking’.

“I couldn’t stop it, and the album title is just what it became about. I wanted to put truth into all of these songs. It was an element I just felt was really important.”