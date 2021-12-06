Sean Paul announces ‘Scorcha’ UK tour 2022 ahead of new album

Sean Paul has shared details of a UK tour next year as he prepares to announce his eighth studio album.

The dancehall star will kick off the dates at Edinburgh’s O2 Academy on April 11, 2022 before wrapping things up at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena on April 21.

Tickets for the shows go on pre-sale here this Wednesday (December 8) at 10am before general sale here this Friday (December 10).

It comes as Paul prepares to announce his new album, the follow-up to ‘Live N Livin’, which was released earlier this year. Details are expected to be shared in the coming days.

Sean Paul ‘Scorcha’ UK tour 2022:

APRIL

11 – O2 Academy, Edinburgh

12 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

13 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne

15 – BEC Arena, Manchester

16 – The SSE Arena, Wembley, London

17 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

19 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

20 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

21 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Paul said in a statement: “Ay yo UK, I cannot wait to get ‘pon the road, seen? Big boss culture album dropping with a whole heap of music, ya dun know! That’s where we set the ting fi drop. Big boss culture, big boss tour. Can’t wait to come to UK, you always treat me good, I’m a bring the good weather and the warm music. Ya dun know, you can’t refuse it, you can’t lose it, boom! Nuff love.”

In October Paul reunited with Sia for a new collaboration, ‘Dynamite’. Produced by Banx & Ranx and Greg Kurstin, the dancehall-centric single is the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Cheap Thrills’, a collaboration between Sean Paul and Sia, also produced by Kurstin.

Paul’s latest single follows August’s ‘Only Fanz’, the Ty Dolla $ign-assisted single created to empower women who creatively earn their living through the popular content subscription service.