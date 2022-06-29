See Avril Lavigne recreate the ‘Let Go’ album cover for its 20th anniversary

Avril Lavigne has recreated the iconic cover art of her debut album ‘Let Go’ to mark its 20th anniversary – watch the video below.

On TikTok, Lavigne shared a video of her revisiting the Canal Street location in New York where she shot the cover for ‘Let Go’. The video – soundtracked by Simple Plan’s ‘I’m Just A Kid’, which TikTok users have been using while recreating old photos – ends by transitioning from the current-day shot to the iconic 2002 image of the moody 18-year-old singer.

“Just went to the location where I shot the cover of my debut album “Let Go” here in New York,” Lavigne wrote on Twitter.

Watch the video below.

Earlier this month, Avril Lavigne released a deluxe edition of ‘Let Go’ to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The deluxe version was packaged with B-sides such as ‘Falling Down’ and ‘I Don’t Give’, ’Why’, ‘Get Over It’ and ‘Make Up’. The latter two songs had been unavailable on streaming services until the deluxe release.

The deluxe edition also came with a new recorded version of ‘Breakaway’. The original track – which Lavigne co-wrote – was passed on to Kelly Clarkson, who released the song to great success in 2004.

Last week, Lavigne released an alt-rock cover of Adele’s ‘Hello’, coupled with an acoustic version of her own ‘Love Sux’ for Spotify’s Singles series.

Her latest LP ‘Love Sux’ arrived in February, marking the singer’s seventh studio album. Speaking about the record in a three-star review, NME‘s Ali Shutler wrote: “‘Love Sux’ is a progressive pop-punk album that eschews the old rules – but not at the expense of maximalist, joyful guitar anthems.”