Selena Gomez has shared a new Spanish-language single ‘Baila Conmigo’ in collaboration with Rauw Alejandro.

The track is the pop star’s second Spanish release this year and follows recent track ‘De Una Vez’ – her first single sung in the language in a decade.

‘Baila Conmigo’ translates into English as ‘Dance With Me’ and will feature on Gomez’s upcoming Spanish-language EP ‘REVELACIÓN’.

The track was produced by Bad Bunny and J Balvin collaborator Tainy alongside Albert Hype, Jota Rosa and NEON16, as well as featuring Puerto Rican star Alejandro.

In a press release, Gomez said: “With ‘Baila Conmigo,’ I want to get everyone dancing. The video portrays the sense of isolation we all are experiencing right now and how music truly does connect us all no matter where we are in the world.”

Alejandro added: “The fact an artist of Selena’s calibre considered me to collaborate on her project is a blessing. ‘Baila Conmigo’ is super catchy and sexy. I hope fans love this collaboration as much as I do.”

Tainy also spoke of the experience of working with Gomez, saying: “It was a really interesting song for me to work on with Selena, since it fuses an authentic reggaeton sound with elements like the plucked electric guitar that lean more pop. Rauw’s melodies captured that essence and complemented Selena’s very well. I’m excited for this one!”

The video for ‘Baila Conmigo’ was directed by Brazilian filmmaker Fernando Nogari and was shot in LA, Miami and a remote fishing village in Brazil. Watch it above now.

Gomez’s Spanish-language EP ‘REVELACIÓN’ will be released on March 12 and will mark her first EP in the language.

Meanwhile, in her acting career, Gomez is set to play mountaineer Silvia Vásquez-Lavado in a new biopic, In The Shadow Of The Mountain. The film is based on the Peruvian climber’s memoir.