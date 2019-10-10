Listen to Self Esteem’s emotive new song ‘Rooms’

It's taken from the deluxe edition of her debut album

Self Esteem, aka Rebecca Lucy Taylor, has released an emotive new song ‘Rooms’ today (October 10) – you can listen to the track below.



Taken from the deluxe edition of her debut album ‘Compliments Please’, the track was made with Django Django’s Dave Maclean.

You can listen to the new track here:

Rooms – Bonus Track

Speaking about the new song, Taylor said: “Dave Maclean and I made this around the time I did vocals on the last Django Django record. I’ve always loved it and feel it is quite the #mood.

“It’s about when you just want to make sweet love to someone, but have to settle for polite chatting at functions. When we play it live we all jiggle up on each other, so it’s a particular highlight of the set imo and now you can sing along!”

Self Esteem will begin her headline tour later this month with dates in Sheffield, Edinburgh, Manchester, Cardiff, Oxford, Huddersfield, Dublin, Brighton, London and Liverpool. A full list of dates can be found below.

Self Esteem October Tour

14 – PICTURE HOUSE SOCIAL – Sheffield

15- PICTURE HOUSE SOCIAL – Sheffield

18 – BAND ON THE WALL – Manchester

19 – SWN – Cardiff

19 – RITUAL UNION FESTIVAL – Oxford

20 – HUDDERSFIELD LIBRARY – Huddersfield

21 – THE SOUND HOUSE – Dublin

23 – THE HAUNT – Brighton

24- ELECTRIC BRIXTON – London<

26 – LIVERPOOL CENTRAL LIBRARY – Liverpool

27 – THE MASH HOUSE – Edinburgh