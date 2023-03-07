Onew reveals he heard new single ‘O (Circle)’ before his previous record ‘Dice’ came out

SHINee’s Onew has opened up about the long process leading up to the release of his debut studio album ‘O (Circle)’.

Yesterday (March 6), the K-pop singer made a comeback with his first-ever studio record ‘O (Circle)’ and its title track of the same name. In the hours prior to the release, SM Entertainment released an interview with Onew, in which he discussed his feelings and preparation that went into the record.

While discussing his latest title track, Onew revealed that he had actually heard the song over a year ago, prior to the release of his last solo mini-album. “This is a song that I’ve already heard before [‘Dice’] came out,” he shared. “I felt that the image of the song was too strong to be released [at the time]. After some discussion, I decided that I would definitely attempt it next time.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the singer shared that his health had not been the best when he recorded and filmed the music and visuals for ‘O (Circle)’, and spoke about how his team helped him through the process.

“No matter where we were, the people around me created an atmosphere of ‘let’s cheer up!’, so I allowed that atmosphere to lead me. It was hard work, managing my health,” Onew said.

“After 15 years [in the music industry], it’s my first full-length album. Being able to work on it, gathering so many people and their hearts, that was very meaningful in itself. I don’t think there was a single part of the entire process that I didn’t touch,” shared the idol, before going on to thank his team for the love that went into making each song.

Onew ended off by sharing that his approach to the new album had been focused on creating music he personally enjoyed, rather pursuing a sound that he was already confident in. “[My listeners] may feel differently once you hear the music. The idea that we are all on a path to happiness and hope, is one that I hope you will keep in mind.”