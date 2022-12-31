Simon Cowell reportedly in talks to relaunch ‘The X Factor’ in the US

Simon Cowell is reportedly in talks to relaunch The X Factor in the US.

The stateside version of the musical TV talent show was launched by Cowell in 2011, seven years after the UK version started in 2004. It ran for three seasons until Cowell returned to the UK show in 2014.

After the UK X Factor was cancelled last year after 17 seasons, sources tell Deadline that Cowell is keen to bring it back to screens in the United States.

The report states that talks are underway to revive the series on NBC, with Cowell recently telling The Sun that the network had “offered us to make the show”.

No further details are yet available.

Earlier this year, it was announced that a documentary is in the works which will investigate claims of bullying and harassment behind-the-scenes on the ITV show.

Two production companies are believed to be working on the TV special, which will include interviews with former contestants who claim “bullying, exploitation and harassment” took place off-camera on the singing competition.

According to The Mail On Sunday, a number of X Factor stars have agreed to take part, including “at least one” of judge Cowell‘s former aides.

A source told the publication: “There are currently some former contestants telling their stories for the programme. There are some out there who believe they were mistreated by the X Factor machine. They are now going to get their chance to have a say.”

A number of former contestants have been critical of the show in recent years. After the show was axed by ITV last year, Jedward posted on Twitter: “X Factor has been axed. Mission Complete.”

Speaking to ITV News, John Grimes from the duo said: “I feel a lot of people have been exploited on the show, people behind the scenes, different contestants have come forward and shared their stories.”