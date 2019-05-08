JUNGLE IS MASSIVE.

Sir David Attenborough is taking an unexpected foray into dance music after asking DJs to remix a recording he captured some 70 years ago.

The celebrated broadcaster, who is known for chronicling the wonders of the natural world, is seeking a DJ to offer a new take on a field recording he made in Bali in the 1950s.

The three-minute record of sacred gamelan music was initially captured by Sir David while he searched for a Komodo dragon in his 1954 BBC TV series Zoo Quest.

“The villagers play this concerted music with extraordinary precision and real zest,” the 93-year-old told the BBC. “So it is haunting music that you hear every night – or you did in those days, in the villages of Bali.”

By fusing the original track with modern production, Sir David hopes that the Indonesian music can be introduced to a new generation.

It was originally intended that the recording would be used in the background of Zoo Quest, which captured his journey as he accompanied London Zoo experts around the world to capture new specimens.

But the majority of recordings went unused until the naturalist mentioned them to Radio 4 producer Julian May.

Sir David will judge the entries alongside a panel include Ghostpoet and Cerys Matthews, before a winner is picked from six finalists.

It is being run in conjunction with the PRS foundation.