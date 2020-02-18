Stormzy‘s explosive, guest-heavy performance at tonight’s BRIT Awards has brought a high amount of praise from fans who couldn’t get enough.

After scooping the award for Male Solo Artist, Stormzy took to the stage at The O2 Arena, London to deliver a high-energy set that comprised of big hits, mash-ups and an abundance of guests.

Backed by a gospel choir, Stormzy started things off slowly with the calming interlude ‘Don’t Forget to Breathe’, before then going into ‘Do Better’ and ‘Wiley Flow’, all of which appear on his recently released album ‘Heavy Is the Head’.

Advertisement

After transitioning into a mash-up of J Hus’ ‘Fortune Teller’, Big Mike was joined by Burna Boy for a performance of their Number One hit, ‘Own It’, minus Ed Sheeran. Burna was then given the floor to deliver a solo rendition of his own song ‘Anybody’.

As his set came to a close, he was joined by his large posse of choir singers and male dancers for a drizzly performance of ‘Rainfall’ with Tiana Major9; complete with artificial rain.

“you can see in this mans eyes and body language how happy he is. the purest of smiles. well done stormzy,” one fan tweeted. Another wrote: “Stormzy is just the fucking GOAAAAT. Fuckkkkk”

you can see in this mans eyes and body language how happy he is. the purest of smiles. well done stormzy. #Brits2020 pic.twitter.com/izCvmaxcQf — estelle (@stellount) February 18, 2020

Stormzy is just the fucking GOAAAAT. Fuckkkkk #Brits2020 — Grace ☾ (@GraceFVictory) February 18, 2020

Commenting on both Stormzy’s and Dave’s performances from the night, one Twitter user said: “performances like Stormzy’s and Dave’s tonight on an award show watched by millions are so fucking important. Such beautiful empowerment carrying a vital message #Brits2020”

Advertisement

Another added: “I don’t think you lot know how lucky we are to have Dave and Stormzy at the height of their game speaking out and creating musically so apologetically for us. Big up J Hus as well, but please do not ever forget Bashy. Black Boys and beyond.”

performances like Stormzy's and Dave's tonight on an award show watched by millions are so fucking important. Such beautiful empowerment carrying a vital message #Brits2020 — kieran (@wa11fl0wer) February 18, 2020

I don’t think you lot know how lucky we are to have Dave and Stormzy at the height of their game speaking out and creating musically so apologetically for us. Big up J Hus as well, but please do not ever forget Bashy. Black Boys and beyond. — TheBlackBuyer (@KalmPC) February 18, 2020

See more reactions below:

Stormzy is Bae. He really gave us dynamics and versatility! How you gonna give us two church choirs, rioting road men, angelic harmonies, Wiley disses, bashment dancers, Ankara fabric, raw vocals, political messages, rain, a Mary Mary sample and BURNA BOY??#Brits2020 pic.twitter.com/YDCB12PejS — your falemtine (@_GraceyMae) February 18, 2020

Let Stormzy, Dave and Burna Boy run this country #Brits2020 — Mr Wellington (@Bukom_Boy) February 18, 2020

Dave and Stormzy have made the Brits this year 🤯 #Brits2020 — Danny commock (@Dannycommockx) February 18, 2020

My heart is literally smiling after that Stormzy performance! Black excellence EVERYWHERE!! Colour the Brits all kinds of black!! #BRITS2020 pic.twitter.com/F9M6WK78Pn — Bisola (@Bistotheworld) February 18, 2020

Stormzy is really like nothing we’ve seen before #BritAwards pic.twitter.com/ktbJmIg4cc — joe kim6uende (@itsjoepro) February 18, 2020

I’m definitely not one that listens to rap regularly but fuck me @stormzy is a legend — Holly🍭 (@HollySheehannn) February 18, 2020

Stormzy’s performance was amazingggg — Bella 🇧🇮 (@onlybells_) February 18, 2020

can’t believe we get to live in the same time as stormzy. undisputed king of the brits. just the most incredible performer pic.twitter.com/NVlf6ySg9S — lucy jayne ford⁷ (@lucyj_ford) February 18, 2020

Stormzy, Burna Boy and Dave performances of the night for me #brits2020 pic.twitter.com/cTX3RAWgZE — Mrs Williams (@hteachw) February 18, 2020

Elsewhere, Dave called British Prime Minister Boris Johnson “a real racist” during his BRIT Awards performance, while showing support for Grenfell Tower victims and the Windrush generation.

Taking to the stage at The O2 this evening (February 18), Dave performed his song ‘Black’, taken from his Mercury Prize-winning album ‘PSYCHODRAMA’. But instead of ending the song where it usually does he shared an extra verse.