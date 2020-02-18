News Music News

Fans react to Stormzy’s explosive, guest-heavy BRIT Awards performance

"Can’t believe we get to live in the same time as Stormzy"

Will Lavin
Stormzy
Stormzy performs during The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena. CREDIT: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Stormzy‘s explosive, guest-heavy performance at tonight’s BRIT Awards has brought a high amount of praise from fans who couldn’t get enough.

After scooping the award for Male Solo Artist, Stormzy took to the stage at The O2 Arena, London to deliver a high-energy set that comprised of big hits, mash-ups and an abundance of guests.

Backed by a gospel choir, Stormzy started things off slowly with the calming interlude ‘Don’t Forget to Breathe’, before then going into ‘Do Better’ and ‘Wiley Flow’, all of which appear on his recently released album ‘Heavy Is the Head’.

After transitioning into a mash-up of J Hus’ ‘Fortune Teller’, Big Mike was joined by Burna Boy for a performance of their Number One hit, ‘Own It’, minus Ed Sheeran. Burna was then given the floor to deliver a solo rendition of his own song ‘Anybody’.

As his set came to a close, he was joined by his large posse of choir singers and male dancers for a drizzly performance of ‘Rainfall’ with Tiana Major9; complete with artificial rain.

“you can see in this mans eyes and body language how happy he is. the purest of smiles. well done stormzy,” one fan tweeted. Another wrote: “Stormzy is just the fucking GOAAAAT. Fuckkkkk”

Commenting on both Stormzy’s and Dave’s performances from the night, one Twitter user said: “performances like Stormzy’s and Dave’s tonight on an award show watched by millions are so fucking important. Such beautiful empowerment carrying a vital message #Brits2020”

Another added: “I don’t think you lot know how lucky we are to have Dave and Stormzy at the height of their game speaking out and creating musically so apologetically for us. Big up J Hus as well, but please do not ever forget Bashy. Black Boys and beyond.”

See more reactions below:

 

Elsewhere, Dave called British Prime Minister Boris Johnson “a real racist” during his BRIT Awards performance, while showing support for Grenfell Tower victims and the Windrush generation.

Taking to the stage at The O2 this evening (February 18), Dave performed his song ‘Black’, taken from his Mercury Prize-winning album ‘PSYCHODRAMA’. But instead of ending the song where it usually does he shared an extra verse.

