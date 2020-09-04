SZA makes her grand return with new single ‘Hit Different’

SZA has finally made her return today (September 4), with the surprise release of her new single ‘Hit Different’, alongside Ty Dolla $ign.

She teased the release of ‘Hit Different’ just over an hour before it dropped, posting an image alongside a caption reading, “Midnight EST.”

She’s also dropped the video for the single, which she directed. It sees her dance in a car yard and a stable, among other locations. Watch it below:

Advertisement

SZA has been teasing new music for a while now, revealing that her own mother called it “soothing and disrupting at the same time.”

“Such rich variations in texture, tone and tempos,” SZA’s mother said in a text message to her, which SZA shared on social media back in May.

“And I was surprised and touched by the sweet homage to your granny. Love it and love you and thank you so much for stepping out of what’s comfortable to share it with me. I feel so special.”

She had also previously teased that she had written music with the likes of Sia, Timbaland, Sam Smith and more.

This marks SZA’s first solo release since her widely-acclaimed 2017 album, ‘Ctrl’. Of the album, NME said that its “strength is how it doesn’t strive to be one thing over the other. It effortlessly winds between narratives and genres like it’s child’s play.

Advertisement

“This isn’t a star in the making, it’s a fully-fledged talent who’s practically showing off.”

‘Hit Different’ follows her collaboration with Justin Timberlake, ‘The Other Side‘, which dropped back in February to accompany the animated film Trolls World Tour.