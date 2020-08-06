Tame Impala hint that a new video is on the way soon

Tame Impala have hinted that they have a new video on the way soon.

Posting on their Instagram account earlier today, the Australian psych-rock outfit shared a number of cryptic images of red television screens, some of which had text written on them.

One said: “from the past to the happening,” while another said: “I don’t know.” You can see the posts below.

Last month, Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker revealed how Mark Ronson played a significant part in his pivot into pop music.

Parker was speaking to NME about the making of his acclaimed third album ‘Currents’, which was released five years ago on July 17. During the chat, the musician looked back on his contributions to Mark Ronson’s 2014 record ‘Uptown Special’ – on which he provided vocals for ‘Daffodils’ among other cuts – and how this informed his next LP.

“Mark’s a big reason why I had the confidence to do what I did with ‘Currents’,” Parker told NME. “He showed me how pop music could have such a craft to it.”

“Whenever I’m recording with lots of people, like we did on ‘Uptown Special’, it makes me think about how solitary my process is,” he explained. “It puts into perspective just how alone I am when I’m working.”

He continued: “It’s such a deep, dark well making a Tame album. I love doing that, but it makes me realise that Tame Impala will never be that communal experience.”

Tame Impala released their fourth album ‘The Slow Rush’ in February. In a four-star review, NME said: “As far as follow-ups to an earth-shattering run of albums go, though this is much more than just a solid return…this band aren’t rock music’s saviours; they’re so much more than that.”