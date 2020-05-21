The 1975 launch ‘Mindshower’ digital detox for fans to “learn, share and create”

The 1975 have launched ‘Mindshower’, a new virtual space where fans can experience a “digital detox” inspired by the band’s music.

Inspired by the futuristic video for ‘The Birthday Party‘, the Mindshower.AI site allows fans to “learn, create [and] share” with a series of interactive resources.

Once inside, fans can read a set of exclusive ‘zines created by long time collaborators of the band (Tobias Rylander – set design, Jon Gilmore – production, Jordan Hughes – photography, Sam Burgess Johnson – design, Patricia Villirillo – styling/creative direction), featuring unseen photos and insights from behind the scenes.

Elsewhere on the ‘Mindshower’ site, fans can download a suite of assets linked to the band’s new album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’, allowing them to create their own remixes and art inspired by the new album.

istg the 1975 are superior for giving us this #the1975 #mindshower pic.twitter.com/E5VUfshGCr — karim with an *i* (@karimwithani) May 20, 2020

A collaboration with Amazon, the site also allows fans to upload their own creations to the ‘Mindshower’ digital detox space for a new competition where fans are encouraged to design artwork – with the winning entrant being eligible to be featured in Amazon Music’s marketing campaign for the new album, featuring on billboards in London and the Amazon homepage.

Speaking about the new site, Dirty Hit’s Jamie Oborne said: “With ‘Mindshower’, we wanted to offer the fans a unique insight into the world of The 1975. Using the creative from ‘The Birthday Party’ video, we worked alongside Amazon Music to create an experience where their fans can not only learn more from the band, but also use this information to create and share their own content.

“Our hope is that ‘Mindshower’ will serve as both an insight into the making of ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ and the themes behind it, and that it will inspire fans to share their own reflections of the record through the art and music they create.”

It comes as the band prepare to release their fourth album, ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’, tomorrow.