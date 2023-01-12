The Chainsmokers say they’ve had threesomes with fans

EDM duo The Chainsmokers have admitted to taking part in a threesome with a fan, recalling the experience during a recent interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

The episode aired yesterday (January 11), and sees the group’s Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart discuss topics including past loves, breakups and sex. When speaking on the latter, Pall recounted an experience in Europe in which he and Taggart were sharing the same hotel room with two beds.

“It’s been a long time,” Pall said of the threesome. “It was also the days when we used to have to share hotel rooms. In Europe, they have the two beds, they don’t even split them apart … so it’s almost by force that we were forced into these scenarios.” Pall went on to explain the pair’s reaction to the escapade, saying he and Taggert “were like, ‘What the fuck just happened?’”

Pall said that threesome, which was one of multiple that the pair have engaged in over the years, was “never planned.” Elsewhere in the interview, Taggart discussed sleeping with fans – unaccompanied by Pall – in the earlier days of The Chainsmokers’ career. Taggart said those encounters were never “with a diehard fan” because they weren’t “wearing merch or anything”.

Last December, John Mayer also appeared on Call Her Daddy podcast, telling host Alex Cooper that he sometimes engages in “a little naked guitar playing after [sex]”.

The Chainsmokers’ most recent album, ‘So Far So Good’, arrived in May of last year. It featured the singles ‘I Love U’, ‘The Fall’, ‘iPad’, and ‘High’, the last of which marked the duo’s first new track in two years upon its release.

Also in 2022, it was announced that the pair would become the first band to perform on the edge of space, as part of a mission for the space tourism company World View.