The Game channels ‘Mad Max’ in video for fiery new single ‘West Side’

It's the first single from his forthcoming album 'Born To Rap'

The Game has released a video for his fiery new single ‘West Side’ and it shares a few similarities with the movie Mad Max – watch it below.

‘West Side’, the debut single from the former G-Unit MC’s forthcoming ninth studio album, ‘Born To Rap’, was first released back in June. A tough-talking street anthem that hears The Game put on for his coast, he spits: “Ain’t no S on my chest, just the west on my back/ Born in trenches with the crack, swallow dope, shit the sack.”

The Compton rapper has now unveiled the official video for ‘West Side’. Shot in the desert and co-starring Nas signee Dave East, it sees two militia-type groups going at one another over custody of a woman. Aside from the obvious nod to Mad Max, it also shares similarities with 2Pac and Dr. Dre‘s ‘California Love’ music video, which itself drew inspiration from the Mel Gibson-led 1979 movie.

Back in January, a new track by The Game heard the rapper reference his alleged sexual past with Kim Kardashian.

Someone who attended a listening party for the former G-Unit rapper’s ‘Born To Rap’ album posted a section of the song in which The Game raps about having sex with Kardashian before apologising to her husband, Kanye West.