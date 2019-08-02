The Kinks keyboardist Ian Gibbons has died

"To simply say Ian will be missed would be an understatement"

Ian Gibbons, keyboardist for The Kinks, has died aged 67.

The news of his death was confirmed by his former bandmates, who praised him for his “positive attitude.” Gibbons passed away on Thursday (August 1) at his home.

Gibbons was a member of The Kinks from 1979 – 1996. The band’s frontman, Ray Davies, led the tributes. “To simply say Ian will be missed would be an understatement,” he said. “My first thoughts are for his family and loved ones.”

On Instagram, Dave Davies said: “Ray called me this morning to break the news – totally devastated by the sudden loss.”

The Kinks drummer Mick Avory added: “I’ve known and worked with Ian for 40 years and I shall always remember him as a good friend and great musician. I will miss him so much, especially as we were still working together. It’s so sad he had to go so quickly before anyone could say goodbye.”

The cause of Gibbons’ death is currently unknown.