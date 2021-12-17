Listen to the new ‘Matrix: Resurrections’ soundtrack in full

The official soundtrack for The Matrix Resurrections has been released online – you can listen to it below.

Arriving today (December 17), the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack comes ahead of the long-awaited sequel in the Keanu Reeves-starring sci-fi franchise, which is released on December 22.

The 35-track collection was created by composers Johnny Klimek and Tom Tykwer and includes cuts called ‘It’s In My Mind’, Exit The Pod’, ‘Broadcast Depth’, ‘Bullet Time’ and ‘My Dream Ended Here’.

Elsewhere there are remixes from the likes of Thomas Fehlmann, Moderna, Psychic Health and Esther Silex & Kotelett. Tune in here:

It comes after the announcement that the scores to the original three Matrix films – The Matrix (1999), The Matrix Reloaded (2003) and The Matrix Revolutions (2003) – are getting remastered on vinyl in 2022.

The Matrix: The Complete Edition will comprise of a trio of LPs, which will hold the entire remastered, 44-song soundtrack. The collection arrives on June 3 – you can pre-order it here.

Meanwhile, a pair of official trailers for The Matrix Resurrections were released earlier this month. The film was directed by Lana Wachowski, who helmed the original trilogy alongside her sister Lilly Wachowski.

Keanu Reeves, who portrays Neo in the series, recently recalled jumping from a large-scale building 19 times during the filming of the upcoming fourth movie.

“After the first time, you can’t think of the fear,” he said. “You have to block that, or not block it, but deal with it, absorb it, and just be there, and do.”