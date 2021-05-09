The ‘Play Jaja Ding Dong’ guy to read out Iceland’s scores at Eurovision

Olaf Yohansson, known as the ‘Play Jaja Ding Dong’ guy and unlikely star of Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga, will read out Iceland’s results at 2021’s Eurovision Song Contest.

In Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams’ 2020 Netflix film, the pair performed the original song ‘Jaja Ding Dong’, and were consistently hounded to do so by Yohansson, a character played by Hannes Óli Ágústsson.

As revealed by Icelandic broadcaster RUV, Ágústsson will appear in character as Yohansson to read out Iceland’s scores for other countries during the ceremony.

See Ferrell and McAdams play ‘Jaja Ding Dong’ from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga below:

Following the cancellation of last year’s show due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Eurovision 2020 will take place in Rotterdam, where it was due to be hosted in 2020.

Graham Norton will be returning to present the competition live on BBC One for the Grand Final on May 22.

Norton will be joined by Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden, who will act as Eurovision spokesperson in order to deliver the results decided by the UK professional jury vote.

The Eurovision semi-finals will be held on May 18 and 20, and are set to air on BBC Four. The shows will be hosted by Chelcee Grimes, Rylan Clark-Neal and Scott Mills who will be encouraging viewers to vote.

Eurovision organisers confirmed last month that all 41 competing artists will perform live and in-person this year. Executive supervisior Martin Österdahl said travel to Rotterdam was “necessary”, adding: “This isn’t a holiday trip, this is actually a job that needs to be done.”

3,500 fans will also be in attendance for the contest as part of the Dutch government’s trial for the safe resumption of live events.