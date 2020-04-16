The Twilight Sad release powerful live album online ahead of #TimsTwitterListeningParty

The Twilight Sad have released a new live album online on a ‘pay-what-you-like’ basis.

To mark what would have been the first of two nights at Glasgow’s Barrowlands Ballroom if it weren’t for the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, the band have shared a new live album on Bandcamp – made of recordings from throughout the band’s tour for their acclaimed 2019 album ‘IT WON/T BE LIKE THIS ALL THE TIME‘ (which The Cure’s Robert Smith also named as his favourite record of last year).

‘IT WON/T BE LIKE THIS ALL THE TIME LIVE’ will arrive on other digital streaming platforms on May 15.

“We have been talking about recording a live album for a long time. We think this is the best we’ve been playing as a live band and wanted to document that. With five albums of material we felt now was the time,” said the band in a statement.

“Over the past few months we were figuring out how to release the album and then covid-19/lockdown/gig cancellations happened. We quickly decided that we would release the album digitally on a pay what you want basis. The reason behind this is that we know that financially it is a worrying time for a lot of people and for ourselves included. We wanted to make sure we could give everyone who likes our band one of our gigs live in their living room as we can’t be out in the world playing gigs right now. We wanted to make sure that anyone who wants the album can afford it as well.”

They continued: “Tomorrow night we were supposed to be playing our second night at the famous Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom. We invite everyone to take part in our Twitter listening party for the live album hosted by Tim Burgess #timstwitterlisteningparty Let’s pretend we’re all at the gig together. All five of us will be taking part and sharing memories from past gigs, sharing thoughts on playing live and many other things.”

The band added: “The title of our last album It Won/t Be Like This All the Time has been living with me for the past three/four years and right now that sentiment feels stronger than ever. We’ll get through this together.”

Meanwhile, tomorrow night (Friday April 17) from 10pm the band will be joining in their own series of the Twitter Listening Parties from The Charlatans’ Tim Burgess.

Reviewing The Twilight Sad’s 2019 tour when it called at Mad Cool Festival, NME wrote: “They’re playing like they’re at all-out war, and with a confidence that would almost seem at odds with the vulnerability of their lyrics if you didn’t feel as if James Graham, a frontman with the arresting emotional abandon of Ian Curtis, was about either collapse or burst at any given moment.”

The Twilight Sad’s remaining headline tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

16 – Liverpool, UK – Arts Club

18 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland Ballroom

19 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland Ballroom