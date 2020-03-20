The Weeknd dedicates new album ‘After Hours’ to a fan who died days before its release

The Weeknd has paid tribute to a fan who passed away just days before his new album ‘After Hours’ was released.

The Canadian artist, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, has released his fourth studio album today (March 20).

Lance, who ran the popular XO Podcast and The Weeknd fan Twitter page @TheXOPodcast2, was a major supporter of Tesfaye and communicated with the singer on social media throughout the years, according to Rap-Up.

“RIP LANCE aka XOPODCAST. You were one of the true original backbones of my XO fan base,” the singer tweeted. “Can’t believe I’m finding out about this today. I’m dedicating ‘After Hours’ to you, my friend.”

RIP LANCE aka XOPODCAST. you were one of the true original backbones of my XO fan base. Can’t believe i’m finding out about this today. I’m dedicating After Hours to you, my friend. — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 19, 2020

The late fan’s girlfriend also wrote a lengthy post about her partner’s death.

She wrote: “Mental illness and addiction are a fucking son of a bitch. I wanted to save him so incredibly bad. He always talked about how Abel saved him from so many dark places…Lance had a genuine respect for Abel it literally breaks my heart he passed away the same week ‘After Hours’ is coming out.”

The Weeknd earlier this week released the tracklist for his new album on the ‘Starboy‘ follow-up.

As well as the previously-released singles ‘Blinding Lights’ and ‘Heartless‘, the record includes cuts such as opener ‘Alone Again’, ‘Escape From LA’, ‘Faith’ and closer ‘I Bleed It Out’. “Track List… 3 MORE DAYS,” the singer captioned the post.

This comes after The Weeknd premiered the song ‘Scared To Live‘ during a recent appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Earlier this month, he added a fourth date at London’s O2 Arena to his massive UK and European tour in support of the album.

You can see The Weeknd’s upcoming UK tour dates below.

October

11 – The O2, London

12 – The O2, London

13 – The O2, London

15 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

16 – Arena Birmingham, Birmingham

18 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

19 – Arena, Manchester

23 – The O2, London