The Weeknd to voice character in upcoming episode of ‘The Simpsons’

The Weeknd is set to voice a character in an upcoming new episode of The Simpsons.

The ‘Dawn FM’ artist will take on the role of ‘Orion Hughes’ in season 33’s ‘Bart The Cool Kid’, which is due to air on March 20.

According to Stereogum, the episode will pit Homer Simpson and other dads of Springfield against a young streetwear influencer. Michael Rapaport (Prison Break, Friends) will also guest star.

Advertisement

Sharing a post about his upcoming appearance in The Simpsons, The Weeknd – real name Abel Tesfaye – wrote: “proud of this one” alongside a yellow love heart emoji. You can see that tweet below.

proud of this one 💛 https://t.co/8tdTSdd7Pl — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 6, 2022

Back in 2020, The Weeknd lent his voice to the animated shows Robot Chicken and American Dad!. For the latter appearance, the singer played a character that loosely resembled himself.

Tesfaye also co-wrote the episode, titled ‘A Starboy Is Born’, alongside American Dad! scriptwriter Joel Hurwitz.

Speaking about his contribution to the Seth Macfarlane-created series, the Canadian artist told Variety that an appearance on The Simpsons was on his “bucket list”. “That would be a dream — and if they’re reading this, I actually have a pretty cool idea if they’re down,” he told the outlet in May 2020.

Elsewhere, The Weeknd played himself in Uncut Gems and is due to star in the upcoming HBO series The Idol, which he has co-written and executive produced.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, The Weeknd has announced a North American stadium tour – dubbed the ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ tour – that is set to begin in July. He’ll be joined at the shows by special guest Doja Cat.

Tesfaye’s latest full-length, ‘Dawn FM’, arrived back in January. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “[The album] feels like the first steps on a journey for The Weeknd to find peace with himself; perhaps next time we hear from him, he’ll be fully embracing the light of day.”