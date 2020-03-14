News Music News

Throbbing Gristle’s Genesis P-Orridge has died

The musician and performance artist was diagnosed with leukaemia in October 2017

Rhian Daly
Genesis P-Orridge
Genesis P-Orridge CREDIT: Neville Elder/Redferns

Throbbing Gristle’s Genesis P-Orridge has died, aged 70, it has been confirmed.

The musician, poet, and performance artist died on March 14 and had been fighting leukaemia since October 2017.

In a statement posted on Facebook and shared by Dais Records co-founder Ryan Martin, P-Orridge’s daughters Caresse and Genesse said: “It is with very heavy hearts that we announce thee passing of our beloved father, Genesis Breyer P-Orridge.

Advertisement

“S/he had been battling leukaemia for two and a half years and dropped he/r body early this morning, Saturday March 14th 2020. S/he will be laid to rest with h/er other half, Jaqueline “Lady Jaye” Breyer who left us in 2007, where they will be re-united.”

They concluded the post by thanking people for their “love and support and for respecting our privacy as we are grieving”.

P-Orridge was born in Manchester in 1950 and grew up in Essex, and identified as third gender, preferring the pronouns s/he and h/er. S/he founded the music and performance arts collective COUM Transmissions in 1969, which was inspired by the Dadaist movement. In 1975, she co-founded Throbbing Gristle and released eight studio albums with the group, including their 1977 debut ‘The Second Annual Report’.

The musician was also a co-founder of the video art and musical performance group Psychic TV, which featured her Throbbing Gristle bandmate Peter “Sleazy” Christopherson. They earned the Guinness Book Of World Records for the most albums released in one year when they released a monthly series of live albums in 1986.

P-Orridge’s last studio release was Psychic TV’s 2016 album ‘Alienist’. The band also embarked on a world tour in the same year in support of the record.

Advertisement

Genesis P-Orridge
Genesis P-Orridge at Coachella 2009 CREDIT: Getty Images

Tributes have begun to be made to P-Orridge on social media. “Goodbye my friend,” Cold Cave wrote on Twitter. “There will never be another. Thank you for your beauty, guidance, I’m at a loss for words. Genesis Breyer P-Orridge. Viva.”

“Genesis P-Orridge has passed away. I’ve known this was coming for a while but still hurts,” wrote Kentucky musician Robert Beatty. “Gen was about as complex as a person can be, and there’s so much (good and bad) to learn from such an insane life. I wouldn’t be here doing what I do without them.”

Read those tributes and more below.

Advertisement
  • Tags
  • .
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.