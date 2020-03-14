Throbbing Gristle’s Genesis P-Orridge has died, aged 70, it has been confirmed.

The musician, poet, and performance artist died on March 14 and had been fighting leukaemia since October 2017.

In a statement posted on Facebook and shared by Dais Records co-founder Ryan Martin, P-Orridge’s daughters Caresse and Genesse said: “It is with very heavy hearts that we announce thee passing of our beloved father, Genesis Breyer P-Orridge.

RIP Genesis P-Orridge. This statement was released by Gen's daughters and was posted to Facebook about 15 minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/pQ7Iu31UHY — Richard Metzger (@RichardMetzger) March 14, 2020

Advertisement

“S/he had been battling leukaemia for two and a half years and dropped he/r body early this morning, Saturday March 14th 2020. S/he will be laid to rest with h/er other half, Jaqueline “Lady Jaye” Breyer who left us in 2007, where they will be re-united.”

They concluded the post by thanking people for their “love and support and for respecting our privacy as we are grieving”.

P-Orridge was born in Manchester in 1950 and grew up in Essex, and identified as third gender, preferring the pronouns s/he and h/er. S/he founded the music and performance arts collective COUM Transmissions in 1969, which was inspired by the Dadaist movement. In 1975, she co-founded Throbbing Gristle and released eight studio albums with the group, including their 1977 debut ‘The Second Annual Report’.

The musician was also a co-founder of the video art and musical performance group Psychic TV, which featured her Throbbing Gristle bandmate Peter “Sleazy” Christopherson. They earned the Guinness Book Of World Records for the most albums released in one year when they released a monthly series of live albums in 1986.

P-Orridge’s last studio release was Psychic TV’s 2016 album ‘Alienist’. The band also embarked on a world tour in the same year in support of the record.

Advertisement

Tributes have begun to be made to P-Orridge on social media. “Goodbye my friend,” Cold Cave wrote on Twitter. “There will never be another. Thank you for your beauty, guidance, I’m at a loss for words. Genesis Breyer P-Orridge. Viva.”

“Genesis P-Orridge has passed away. I’ve known this was coming for a while but still hurts,” wrote Kentucky musician Robert Beatty. “Gen was about as complex as a person can be, and there’s so much (good and bad) to learn from such an insane life. I wouldn’t be here doing what I do without them.”

Read those tributes and more below.

Goodbye my friend. There will never be another. Thank you for your beauty, guidance, I’m at a loss for words. Genesis Breyer P-Orridge. Viva. pic.twitter.com/m1iBp6GtLf — COLD CAVE (@ColdCave23) March 14, 2020

Genesis P-Orridge has passed away. I've known this was coming for a while but still hurts. Gen was about as complex as a person can be, and there's so much (good and bad) to learn from such an insane life. I wouldn't be here doing what I do without them.https://t.co/mxYLY5fRNc — Robert Beatty (@EdSunspot) March 14, 2020

Farewell to Genesis P-Orridge, a controversial and troubling figure for some, an inspiration and icon for others. For me, s/he was part of my musical and cultural upbringing and will certainly miss his/her presence — Robin Rimbaud – Scanner (@robinrimbaud) March 14, 2020

just saw Genesis P-Orridge passed away. they have an incredible body of work in many disciplines but to me particularly their book The Psychick Bible is so important and got me through a tough time in my life. highly recommended for those interested in occult philosophy. RIP pic.twitter.com/jruRbZ4cZ6 — ASH NERVE (@ASHNERVE) March 14, 2020

The world got a little more normal today with the loss of Genesis P-Orridge. While they were a complicated person, the impact Throbbing Gristle had and continues to have on me huge. pic.twitter.com/JAWdgslUSn — John Kealy (@kealyj) March 14, 2020

Genesis P-Orridge – fearless and peerless. A creative enigma. No risk, no reward. Rest in power! — John Elliott (@MineralDisk) March 14, 2020

I knew this one was coming but damn. The legendary Genesis P-Orridge has passed away. If you listen to any experimental music I'm sure they had a hand in influencing it. Listen to some Throbbing Gristle or PTV today and think about about how you can your music weirder. pic.twitter.com/bh9jLvM579 — Putrescine (@Putrescinereek) March 14, 2020

We are beyond sad to hear of the death of Genesis P-Orridge. To say that s/he had an extraordinary impact on our lives would be an understatement. From TG to PTV and TOPY, all the revolutionary work has inspired us for years. We’ll write a full obituary soon, but for now, RIP. — The Reprobate Press (@reprobatepress) March 14, 2020

Stumbling upon Psychic TV when I was too young to understand the context or meaning was foundational. RIP Genesis P-Orridge, you were as real and unreal as they get https://t.co/Q1EFm5SdF0 — Andy Pressman (@andypressman) March 14, 2020