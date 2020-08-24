Touring company that built Dave’s double-ended BRITs piano has collapsed

The company that constructed the double-ended piano Dave played during his 2020 BRITs performance of ‘Black’ has closed its business.

Matt Snowball Music, a company that provides touring support for musicians, has been forced to shut up shop in London due to the coronavirus pandemic.

General manager Richard Kiernan and Matt Snowball made the announcement via Facebook, writing: “With live music production coming to a virtual standstill worldwide, the company has made the difficult decision to leave its Brewery Road premises and to close for business.

“We would like to thank all our customers for their support and all our staff past and present for their hard work over the past three decades. It has been a great journey, we have all made some wonderful friends and memories. We will dearly miss the catch-ups with all the extended touring family.”

As The Line Of Best Fit writes, The Matt Snowball Music team built and coated the double-ended piano that Dave and another musician played on during his moving ‘Black’ performance in February.

NME hailed the 2019 Mercury Music Prize winner’s BRITs show as “a real cultural moment”, praising the rapper for “investigating what racism looks like in modern Britain before an audience of millions”.

“At the 2020 Brit Awards, Dave stood on the shoulders of giants in Black political art, continuing the lineage of those who have brought the heat to every racist tosser on this rainy island.”

In other news, it was revealed recently that Dave is set to collaborate with Sir David Attenborough on a new BBC wildlife special titled Planet Earth: A Celebration.