Travis Scott makes first public appearance since Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott has made his first public appearance since the Astroworld festival tragedy.

Ten people died and hundreds more were injured during a “mass casualty” crowd crush that occurred during Scott’s headline set in Houston, Texas on November 5. In a statement, the rapper said he was “absolutely devastated” over what happened.

Now, as TMZ reports, Scott has been pictured at a Southern California golf course with Michael Jordan, Mark Wahlberg and other famous friends. The visit to the Palm Springs location marks Scott’s first public outing since Astroworld.

It was previously reported that the artist had attended an Astroworld afterparty event on the night of the mass casualty, but is said to have been unaware that eight people had been killed at his concert.

Prior to this week’s trip, Scott had remained in his hometown of Houston as the investigation into the tragedy continues. Numerous lawsuits have been made against Scott, the event’s promoter Live Nation and others involved.

Earlier this month, Scott said he would cover the funeral costs of the victims of the incident and provide free therapy sessions for those affected.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that seven out of the 10 victims were standing in the same overcrowded area of the Astroworld audience.

Nine-year-old Ezra Blount, who died in hospital from his injuries on November 14, is the latest fatality connected to the festival.

In the wake of the crowd crush, Houston Police chief Troy Finner claimed he’d “expressed concerns” to Scott regarding safety in the days leading up to Astroworld. Houston Fire chief Samuel Pena, meanwhile, said that Scott should have stopped the show earlier but added: “I’m not prepared to say he was fully aware of what was going on.”