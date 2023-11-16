Travis Scott on Astroworld tragedy: “I always think about it”

Travis Scott has finally spoken about the tragic deaths that occurred at his Astroworld festival in 2021.

In November 2021 eight people died at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival during the rapper’s set due to a fatal crowd crush. Two more victims passed away in the hospital in the following days and hundreds of others were left injured.

Following the incident, Scott shared that he was “devastated” by the news. “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” Scott wrote on his social media accounts at the time. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.”

Advertisement

Now, in a new interview with GQ Magazine, the rapper has spoken more about the tragedy, and the impact that had on his latest album, ‘Utopia’. “Making music, you think about things that go on in life and things that happen in your life, and you dial in on things,” he told the publication. “That moment for families, for the city, you know, it was devastating.”

He went on to add: “I was just overly devastated”. When asked if he still thinks about what happened at the festival, Scott said: “Yeah, I always think about it. Those fans were like my family. You know, I love my fans to the utmost. It has its moments where it gets rough and…yeah. You just feel for those people. And their families.”

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Scott had been sued again over the Astroworld tragedy. It comes grand jury decided that Scott would not face criminal charges in June this year, whilst an investigation launched by police in Texas – where the festival was held – has yielded a 1,266-page report. However, multiple lawsuits still remain active.