Warpaint to return with new single ‘Champion’ today

Warpaint are set to return today (January 26) with a new single called ‘Champion’.

The Los Angeles four-piece made their long-awaited return in 2021, sharing new single ‘Lilys’ and announcing details of a UK and European headline tour for this year.

The band are currently working on the follow-up to their 2016 album ‘Heads Up’, and the band spoke to 6 Music about the influences behind ‘Champion’, which will debut later today on Maryanne Hobbs’ BBC Radio 6 Music show.

They said that ‘Champion’ is about “being a champion to oneself and for others. We are all in this together, life is too short not to strive for excellence in all that we do.”

Warpaint will return to the UK and Europe in 2022 for a number of tour dates in May and June, kicking off with a run of dates in the UK and Ireland.

The band’s tour will visit Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow, Dublin and Bexhill, before the leg concludes in London on May 18, 2022. You can see the dates on Warpaint’s upcoming UK and European tour below.

MAY 2022

11 – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol

12 – Albert Hall, Manchester

13 – SWG3 Galvanisers, Glasgow

14 – National Stadium, Dublin

17 – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill

18 – The Roundhouse, London

20 – Huxleys, Berlin, Germany

21 – Live Music Hall, Cologne, Germany

22 – Fabrik, Hamburg, Germany

24 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

26 – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium

28 – Progresja Music Zone, Warsaw, Poland

JUNE 2022

3 – Primavera Sound, Barcelona, Spain

Speaking to NME last April about their forthcoming new album, Warpaint’s Theresa Wayman shared some details about the record’s subject matter.

“There’s a song from my higher self to my lower self on there, and a song about not needing to have anchors to anything,” Wayman said.

“Em [Kokal] wrote a song called ‘Trouble’ that’s really cool. She’s like [sings], ‘I’m in trouble again’. It’s about always feeling like you’re doing something wrong. It reminds me of when I was young and it was Saturday morning and my mum would wake me up because she didn’t want me to sleep in and waste my day. It made me feel guilty for the rest of my life.

“Em also wrote a song about the band and our relationship, and trying to evolve or grow with people who you’ve known for so long.”